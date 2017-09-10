Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

In terms of value-for-money transfers, Real Madrid’s purchase of Toni Kroos for around €25 million in July 2014 is undoubtedly one of the best deals of recent years.

Back then, even the most optimistic Madrid supporter couldn’t have imagined what he’d go on to achieve at the Bernabeu over the next few seasons.

Kroos has helped Los Blancos win multiple titles over the past three years, including the Spanish league title, two UEFA Champions Leagues, two UEFA Super Cups and two FIFA Club World Cups.

Perhaps even more impressive is that people are now seriously debating whether Kroos and his midfield partner-in-crime Luka Modric should now be compared to Barcelona’s legendary midfield duo Xavi and Andres Iniesta.

That the question is even being asked - and taken seriously - says everything about the levels Kroos and Modric have reached alongside each other.

Like Xavi and Iniesta a few years ago, it’s hard to work out who the better player is out of Kroos and Modric.

FBL-FIFA-AWARDS

They compliment each other perfectly.

Both have a remarkable ability to take the ball under pressure, retain possession and pick the best option with a pass.

There aren’t many better midfielders in the world at doing that particular job - although Barcelona’s Sergio Busquets runs the Madrid duo close - and they’ve both played a pivotal role in the success Madrid have enjoyed under Zinedine Zidane.

Real Madrid v Club Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final

Pressing doesn't work against Toni Kroos

Any team that faces Madrid know they have to work tirelessly, pressing at every opportunity, in order to stand any chance of winning.

But pressing doesn’t seem to work against Kroos, as this brilliant video shows…

They say the best players always seem to have time on the ball and this clearly applies to Kroos.

No matter how fast an opponent attempts to charge him down, the World Cup winner always seems to come up with a solution.

This is what makes him one of the world’s elite central midfielders.

Athletic Club v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Not even Atletico Madrid can press Kroos

One of the best teams at effectively pressing the opposition are Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid.

However, as this next video shows, Kroos doesn’t have much trouble when he faces them, either.

Genius.

