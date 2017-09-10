AJ Styles has had one of the most storied careers in professional wrestling today.

"The Phenomenal One" has wrestled for multiple organizations such as Ring Of Honor (ROH), New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), Global Force Wrestling (GFW) (formerly known as TNA or Impact Wrestling), before finally getting his shot in the WWE last year at the Royal Rumble. Styles entered rather early into the Royal Rumble match in January of 2016, and lasted quite some time before eventually being eliminated. Fans went absolutely nuts for the debuting Styles, who had been demanded in WWE for quite some time.

Styles would eventually go on to defeat Dean Ambrose at the WWE's Backlash pay-per-view (PPV) for his first WWE Championship, which he retained up until this past January at the Royal Rumble when he was defeated by "The Leader Of The Cenation" John Cena.

Since then, Styles has been feuding with Kevin Owens for the Untied States Championship, which the former WWE Champ currently holds today as an exclusive member of the SmackDown Live roster. Despite still feuding with Owens, Styles is currently holding a United States Championship open challenge weekly on SmackDown Live.

Styles recently did an interview with The Hindustan Times to talk about his professional wrestling career, and answered a variety of questions. Styles was asked about what he believes is the biggest moment of his storied professional wrestling career, to which he answered with his WWE debut at the Royal Rumble last year (quotes via NoDQ.com):

“My debut in the Royal Rumble was the biggest moment of my career! I was quite overwhelmed by the support shown by WWE fans and that is something I will never forget.”

The United States Champ also noted that despite being one of, if not the, best in-ring competitors in the industry, there's still room for improvement:

“Of course I have room for improvement. Look at a talent like Kazuchika Okada; he is one of the best wrestlers in the world and the kid is not even 30. He has won the IWGP championship at such a young age and when you see a talent like that, it inspires you to work harder.”

What are your thoughts on Styles claiming that his WWE debut at the Royal Rumble was the greatest moment of his professional wrestling career? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

