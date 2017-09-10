Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Sanches in action on his Swansea debut.

Twitter can't believe Renato Sanches wasn't booked for incident on Swansea City debut

Football News
Paul Clement may not have the best track record as a head coach, but his relationship with Carlo Ancelotti looks set to serve him very well for the rest of his managerial career.

He was the Italian's number two at massive European clubs like Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and, most recently, Bayern Munich.

Clement's current side Swansea City pulled off one of the most surprising deals of the entire summer transfer window when they signed Renato Sanches from Bayern on a one-year loan.

Ahead of Sunday afternoon's game against Newacastle United, Swansea had registered one win, one draw and one loss from their first three league games of the new season.

Despite dominating possession, the Swans were held to a 0-0 scoreline at half-time, but there was one moment involving Sanches that was absolutely hilarious.

Sanches makes Swansea debut

The Portuguese star, who was actually left out of his country's Confederations Cup squad this summer, was named in Clement's starting XI for the visit of Newcastle.

FBL-ENG-PR-SWANSEA-NEWCASTLE

Renato lined up alongside Tom Carroll and fellow newboy Sam Clucas in a three-man midfield as he looked to mark his Swansea and Premier League debut with a positive performance.

Sanches involved in hilarious moment

Before his 69th-minute substitution, Sanches was attempting to get the best of Newcastle forward Joselu in a duel for a throw-in when the controversial incident happened.

Going with his head, rather than his foot, was clearly the only way he was going to win the ball, but, as you can see in the videos below, that didn't stop the 20-year-old, and the result was brutal.

Sanches' attempted challenge caught Joselu in the groin area and the Spaniard was understandably feeling the effects of that blow for quite a while afterwards.

Fans react on Twitter

As you'd expect, fans on Twitter didn't hesitate to share their opinion on the incident, with many struggling to understand how Sanches wasn't booked.

Newcastle supporters were especially angry at the referee's reaction, as he appeared to laugh with Swansea's new central midfielder after it happened.

Check out the best reaction below:

Relaunch for Renato?

After bursting onto the scene at Benfica in the 2015-16 season and lighting up the European Championships for eventual winners Portugal, Sanches' career hit a crossroads in Germany.

ICC Singapore - Bayern v FC Internazionale

He started just six Bundesliga matches for the German champions last term, and is desperately looking to use this loan switch to relaunch his footballing career.

Do YOU think Sanches should have been yellow carded for the incident? Do YOU think he will relaunch his career at Swansea this season? Have YOUR say in the comments box below!

Topics:
Swansea City
Bayern Munich
Portugal National Football Team
