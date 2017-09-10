The whole football world seemed divided over Sadio Mane's sending off for Liverpool against Manchester City on Saturday.

What looked like a true 50/50 turned into Mane being dismissed and City goalkeeper Ederson sustaining a substantial injury.

Gary Neville was commentating on the game and he could not have been more against the decision.

"I don't think that is a red card," Neville asserted. "His eyes are on the ball, it's ridiculous. If he wins that challenge, the goal is there for him. It wasn't one of those where you think the goalkeeper is the favourite.

"Ederson does well to get out, and Mane's foot is high, but Jon Moss, ruined the game there. He didn't need to give a red card. He could have given a yellow.

"I think he's got it wrong," Neville continued. "The reason Ederson is injured is because his back three have ridiculously tried to play the offside.

"I genuinely thought Mane was in and was going to get a touch but, to be fair to the goalkeeper, he was quick off the line. There is no way Mane should pull out of that challenge and not go for the ball. My initial reaction still stands."

On Sunday, Newcastle travelled to Swansea for the 16:00 kickoff and Matt Ritchie produced a very similar challenge on Alfie Mawson, and yet, he only received a yellow card.

Needless to say, Neville took to Twitter and was outraged with the lack of consistency in the Premier League.

Fellow pundit Jamie Carragher seemed to hold a different opinion on the matter.

Carragher agreed with Neville on first glance, but changed his mind the more he saw it: "It's a red card. He had his eyes on the ball, but that doesn't mean he isn't endangering an opponent. He hasn't tried to do him. If anything it's Ederson's quickness off the line that's got him sent off.

"I thought Mane was in (to score), but if you don't get there, with a boot that high, and clash with his head, it's a red card.

"It took a few angles, and I needed convincing because I didn't think it was at first. But it's a red card because his studs end up smashing into Ederson's face, unfortunately."

