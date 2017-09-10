Dwight Howard will be representing his fifth NBA team next season after being traded to the Charlotte Hornets this summer.

The big man joined his hometown Atlanta Hawks in free agency last year but his time with the franchise lasted just one campaign as they offloaded him to North Carolina earlier in this offseason.

Since leaving Orlando in 2012, Howard hasn't been able to settle and recapture his best form with stints at the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets not working out too well for him.

But the 31-year-old believes he still has a lot to offer and is hoping he can get more joy and success playing with the Hornets.

Like most players, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year is using the offseason to get in shape and work on his game ahead of the upcoming season.

But unlike other players, the center's workouts are not conventional and come with a little twist.

The eight-time All-Star posted one of his workout videos on Twitter this weekend which showed a young woman repeatedly throwing roundhouse punches to his stomach.

You can certainly say he's going the extra mile for Charlotte and posted: 'takin the punishment #12isBack #NoPainNoGain.'

In his introductory press conference with his new team, Dwight said that he sees his move to the Hornets as an opportunity to silence his critics and rediscover his best form.

It's fair to say that the All-NBA star has not been the same player since he left Orlando but working with head coach Steve Clifford - who was an assistant coach with the Magic during Howard's time there - could be just what he needs.

"Cliff's going to push me, but he's not going to ever be one of those guys who I would say would break my spirit," Howard told ESPN last month.

"He really believes in me. Throughout all the mess that has happened the last couple of years, this is a great opportunity for me to prove to myself that I know exactly who I am -- to just shut people's mouths."

Despite giving the veteran a huge contract, Atlanta didn't utilise Howard much, particularly on the offensive end and coach Mike Budenholzer couldn't get the best out of him.

If Clifford is able to get him playing at a high level again and potentially use him to good effect alongside Kemba Walker, it could bode well for Charlotte's season and give them a great opportunity to get back into the playoffs.