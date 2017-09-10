Renato Sanches recorded a truly embarrassing statistic on his PL debut v Newcastle

It’s still hard to believe that Renato Sanches is plying his trade at Swansea City.

The Portuguese starlet was one of the most sought-after players on the planet just over a year ago, with Bayern Munich and Manchester United among the European giants keen to secure his services.

Bayern eventually won the battle for his signature, forking out an initial €35 million in a deal which has the potential to rise to an eye-watering €80 million, but nobody could have envisaged that he’d be at the Liberty Stadium playing for the Swans at the start of the 2017-18 campaign.

Article continues below

He made his Premier League bow against Newcastle United this afternoon, much to the excitement of the Swansea supporters.

Given his huge reputation, they could have been forgiven if they expected fireworks from the 20-year-old. However, it wasn’t a debut that he’ll look back on with much fondness.

Article continues below

Sanches was powerless to prevent Swansea slumping to a 1-0 defeat and was substituted in the 69th minute for Wilfried Bony.

Sanches records shock stat on Premier League debut

However, a quite shocking statistic is currently doing the rounds on social media, which outlines just how badly the Portugal international struggled in the first half.

According to the stat, Sanches lost possession 14 times - 14! - during the first 28 minutes of his Swansea debut.

Dear oh dear.

How Twitter reacted to Sanches' debut

And it seems very few football fans were impressed with Sanches’ overall performance today…

But... he did kick Joselu where it hurts

However, he did do this, so, you know, swings and roundabouts…

Have Swansea signed a dud in Renato Sanches - or will he still prove to be an excellent loan signing? Have your say by leaving a comment below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms