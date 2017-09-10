Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Alan Shearer hilariously reacts to Newcastle's first EPL away win since December 2015

After two defeats to kick off the season, it's fair to say the pessimism surrounding Tyneside was reaching record highs not seen since Steve McClaren's disastrous reign.

But, Newcastle don't have McClaren anymore. They have Rafa Benitez, a former Champions League winning manager who has coached Real Madrid.

Despite the perceived lack of investment from owner Mike Ashley, the Magpies managed a 3-0 win over West Ham before the international break and a renewed sense of optimism poured over St James' Park.

Following the World Cup qualifiers, Newcastle got back to business with a 1-0 away win over Swansea, their first away win in England's top-flight since November 2015.

They even did it without Benitez after the Spaniard was deemed too unwell to attend the game in Wales.

Club legend and all-time record goalscorer Alan Shearer has seen some frustrating times on Tyneside since he retired and he has struggled to mask his frustration on Match of the Day more than once.

He has even cast plenty of doubts over whether Benitez will be able to work under Ashley following the club's promotion from the Championship last May, and Shearer should know - he was briefly Manager when the club were relegated in 2009.

However, he obviously took great joy in the club's victory in Wales and celebrated on Twitter just after the final whistle:

Only a month ago, however, the England legend cast his doubts on whether Rafa would hang around if Ashley continued to break promises.

“It has been a frustrating summer for Rafa Benitez.

“At the end of last season, Mike Ashley said he would give ‘every penny’ he had to Rafa.

Newcastle United v West Ham United - Premier League

“I don’t know if that has been the case.

“But with his experience and know how, Rafa will set the team up to be very difficult to beat.”

Either way, six points from 12 is not a bad start for a newly promoted side at all.

