Watch: Eagles' Carson Wentz completes amazing off-balance 58-yard TD throw with defensive pressure

The new NFL season has finally arrived and every single one of the 32 teams in the league will want to start the season off with a bang. The Kansas City Chiefs did that against the New England Patriots on Thursday night, and all the other NFL teams will want to follow suit.

Carson Wentz of the Philadelphia Eagles has a big season ahead of him. In his sophomore year and with new exciting weapons around him, many are expecting him to take the next step in his career, and potentially push the Eagles towards a playoff spot.

The quarterback has certainly shown he has what it takes in today's season opener away against the Washington Redskins, as he managed to execute an impressive touchdown in the first quarter of the game.

Article continues below

With pressure coming, Wentz used his feet and moved around in the pocket to elude defenders to keep the play alive. There was so much pressure on him, he began to lose his balance but before he hit the turf, he managed to throw the ball down field.

Waiting for it was not one of his new weapons, but Nelson Agholor, who caught the ball and carried it into the endzone to complete an impressive 58-yard touchdown to give the Eagles an early 7-0 lead on Sunday.

Article continues below

It's an incredible use of the feet by Wentz, so you can't take anything away from him for that, but the standard of the Redskins' tackling on this play is diabolical. Watch Wentz making the amazing play in the video below

The Eagles are looking for their second-year quarterback to make the set up this year, especially with the weapons surrounding him on offense, and he certainly showed on this play that he is ready for the challenge ahead in the 2017 NFL season.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms