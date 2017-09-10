Joel Embiid hilariously attempts to recruit Kristaps Porzingis for the 76ers

Joel Embiid has taken it upon himself to get the Philadelphia 76ers fans and players to 'trust the process'.

The Sixers center has even adopted the nickname 'The Process' for his efforts and it has become a mantra for the team which those connected to the franchise have bought into.

So naturally, it quickly caught the big man's attention when New York Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis decided to use the phrase during a recent Instagram post.

KP is currently representing his country Latvia at EuroBasket and posted an image of himself in Istanbul with the caption: 'Hold the vision, Trust the process.'

Embiid hilariously saw this as an opportunity to potentially recruit Porzingis to Philadelphia as he replied: "Cuz you're coming to Philly? TTP.'

This certainly isn't the first time the Cameroonian has taken to social media in an attempt to convince Porzingis to join him in Philly.

Prior to this year's draft, the Knicks star was reportedly put on the trading block by former president Phil Jackson after he skipped an exit meeting with the team.

That prompted Embiid to tweet: "We don't care about Exit meetings in Philly... you're welcome to join."

While the 23-year-old's attempts are meant in good humour, there's no real chance of the talented duo teaming up in the frontcourt for the 76ers, unfortunately.

Porzingis has had his problems with the franchise this summer but they have no intention of letting the youngster go, as evidenced by their decision to fire Jackson after he encouraged trade offers for him.

The 22-year-old put up 18.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, and 1.5 assists last season for New York and has two years remaining on his rookie deal.

He has also stated that he's looking to create a name for himself in the Big Apple and is committed to representing the team for the long-term.

K-Porzee has been reminding us all of the skill he possesses with his performances at EuroBasket as he's led Latvia to the quarter-finals where they'll meet Slovenia on Tuesday.

As for Embiid, he's still recovering from the knee injury that ended his season in February. The Kansas product's three years in the NBA have been marred by injury and has only been able to complete 31 games thus far.

Now that he's entering his fourth year, he is eligible to sign a rookie extension and is reportedly seeking a max contract despite limited playing time on the court.

He may be looking to recruit stars players to join the Sixers, but it's Embiid's own future with the team that could be in doubt if they don't offer him a max extension next month.