Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League.

Jose Mourinho says Nemanja Matic is one of 'his' players

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Manchester United manager José Mourinho has opened up about his touchline dispute with Nemanja Matic while the pair were at Chelsea.

Mourinho brought the Serbian on as a substitute during a 3-1 defeat to Southampton at Stamford Bridge, giving him just half an hour's play before bringing him back off.

It is undoubtedly one of the most galling things that can happen to a footballer, and Matic couldn't hide his anger about the incident.

Article continues below

After signing Matic for the second time, following his move from Benfica to Chelsea in 2014, Mourinho has said that the midfielder's reaction left a lasting impression on him.

The Portuguese said that he showed his mental stability with the substitution, which is clearly one of the reasons why he brought him to Old Trafford in one of the most high-profile transfers of the summer.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Eagles' Carson Wentz completes amazing off-balance 58-yard TD throw with defensive pressure

Watch: Eagles' Carson Wentz completes amazing off-balance 58-yard TD throw with defensive pressure

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Photos: Top WWE champ invades indie show - fans go absolutely nuts

Photos: Top WWE champ invades indie show - fans go absolutely nuts

Big Cass comments on alleged WWE backstage heat for Enzo Amore

Big Cass comments on alleged WWE backstage heat for Enzo Amore

Renato Sanches recorded a truly embarrassing statistic on his PL debut v Newcastle

Renato Sanches recorded a truly embarrassing statistic on his PL debut v Newcastle

Gary Lineker’s tweet about Neymar after Lionel Messi scores hat-trick goes viral

Gary Lineker’s tweet about Neymar after Lionel Messi scores hat-trick goes viral

And Matic's reaction to it has clearly stayed with him.

"I cannot say I have had better guys in my career," said Mourinho.

"The press wants a story, the press wants blood. My blood, or his blood, or both.

"He was really sad. I was also sad because it's not something nice and it's something I did only twice in my career.

"But the next day he comes to see me and he says, ''I'm not happy, but it's my fault. I'm not happy with what you did to me, but it's my fault, because the way I was playing I can understand the change. So let's keep going.""

Stoke City v Chelsea - Premier League

Just over two months later, Mourinho was sacked as Chelsea boss, having steered them to the Premier League title just seven months previously.

However, he was keen to work with Matic again, as he looked to bulk up his Manchester United squad following last year's sixth-placed finish.

"We didn't keep going for a long time because a few weeks later I was sacked," the Portuguese continued.

"'But again he was one of my guys, was one of the guys that we kept close during these years even not working together.

"So I know that the big man is there, even with more maturity."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Nemanja Matic
Football
Premier League
Jose Mourinho
Manchester United
Chelsea

Trending Stories

Watch: Eagles' Carson Wentz completes amazing off-balance 58-yard TD throw with defensive pressure

Watch: Eagles' Carson Wentz completes amazing off-balance 58-yard TD throw with defensive pressure

Photos: Top WWE champ invades indie show - fans go absolutely nuts

Photos: Top WWE champ invades indie show - fans go absolutely nuts

Renato Sanches recorded a truly embarrassing statistic on his PL debut v Newcastle

Renato Sanches recorded a truly embarrassing statistic on his PL debut v Newcastle

Gary Lineker’s tweet about Neymar after Lionel Messi scores hat-trick goes viral

Gary Lineker’s tweet about Neymar after Lionel Messi scores hat-trick goes viral

What Luis Suarez said to Ousmane Dembele before Barcelona debut against Espanyol

What Luis Suarez said to Ousmane Dembele before Barcelona debut against Espanyol

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again