UFC 215 this past weekend saw Rafael dos Anjos successfully defeat Neil Magny at the event at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

The Brazilian won against the American via submission with an arm-triangle choke with three minutes and 43 seconds gone in the first round.

After the fight, dos Anjos called another UFC fighter out during his post-fight interview and challenged him to a fight. This fighter was Tyron Woodley.

As you can see in the video further down in this article, dos Anjos said: “I feel I am the only guy for the title. But I am coming for the belt. Tyron I respect you a lot, you have my respect you defend the title three times in one year, but I am coming for the belt.”

Woodley, however, was not impressed by the call out. Although he did say he was impressed by the Brazilian's performance, he also said that there may be others fighters ahead of him in the pecking order. He believes dos Anjos needs to win two more fights before he gets his chance.

According to MMA Mania, the American said during the post-fight show on Fox Sports 1: “I didn’t take it personally. All I’m saying is there are a lot of guys in my division. They always put them in front of me, and everyone thinks they have the solution to beat me.

“I think I’m the most well-rounded fighter. I punch hardest in the UFC of all the fighters. And he’s a great fighter. He’s a former world champion, and I do think one or two more fights in the division, with a great performance like he had this evening, we will see him on the other side of the Octagon. At that point, we’ll be ready to role.”

Woodley is still gunning for a fight with the winner of the UFC Middleweight Championship clash Michael Bisping vs Georges St-Pierre later this year as evident by his desire to move up to middleweight.

"I want to fight at middleweight," Woodley said. "So, I'm thinking about taking a trip up to middleweight."

Whether or not he gets that fight remains to be seen, as he isn't exactly first in line for the middleweight title shot.

