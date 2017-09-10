Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

UFC

Tyron Woodley.

Tyron Woodley responds to call out by Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 215

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

UFC 215 this past weekend saw Rafael dos Anjos successfully defeat Neil Magny at the event at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

The Brazilian won against the American via submission with an arm-triangle choke with three minutes and 43 seconds gone in the first round.

After the fight, dos Anjos called another UFC fighter out during his post-fight interview and challenged him to a fight. This fighter was Tyron Woodley.

Article continues below

As you can see in the video further down in this article, dos Anjos said: “I feel I am the only guy for the title. But I am coming for the belt. Tyron I respect you a lot, you have my respect you defend the title three times in one year, but I am coming for the belt.”

Woodley, however, was not impressed by the call out. Although he did say he was impressed by the Brazilian's performance, he also said that there may be others fighters ahead of him in the pecking order. He believes dos Anjos needs to win two more fights before he gets his chance.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Eagles' Carson Wentz completes amazing off-balance 58-yard TD throw with defensive pressure

Watch: Eagles' Carson Wentz completes amazing off-balance 58-yard TD throw with defensive pressure

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Photos: Top WWE champ invades indie show - fans go absolutely nuts

Photos: Top WWE champ invades indie show - fans go absolutely nuts

Big Cass comments on alleged WWE backstage heat for Enzo Amore

Big Cass comments on alleged WWE backstage heat for Enzo Amore

Renato Sanches recorded a truly embarrassing statistic on his PL debut v Newcastle

Renato Sanches recorded a truly embarrassing statistic on his PL debut v Newcastle

Gary Lineker’s tweet about Neymar after Lionel Messi scores hat-trick goes viral

Gary Lineker’s tweet about Neymar after Lionel Messi scores hat-trick goes viral

According to MMA Mania, the American said during the post-fight show on Fox Sports 1: “I didn’t take it personally. All I’m saying is there are a lot of guys in my division. They always put them in front of me, and everyone thinks they have the solution to beat me.

“I think I’m the most well-rounded fighter. I punch hardest in the UFC of all the fighters. And he’s a great fighter. He’s a former world champion, and I do think one or two more fights in the division, with a great performance like he had this evening, we will see him on the other side of the Octagon. At that point, we’ll be ready to role.”

Woodley is still gunning for a fight with the winner of the UFC Middleweight Championship clash Michael Bisping vs Georges St-Pierre later this year as evident by his desire to move up to middleweight.

UFC 214 Tyron Woodley vs. Demian Maia

"I want to fight at middleweight," Woodley said. "So, I'm thinking about taking a trip up to middleweight."

Whether or not he gets that fight remains to be seen, as he isn't exactly first in line for the middleweight title shot. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Rafael Dos Anjos
Tyron Woodley
UFC
Georges St-Pierre

Trending Stories

Watch: Eagles' Carson Wentz completes amazing off-balance 58-yard TD throw with defensive pressure

Watch: Eagles' Carson Wentz completes amazing off-balance 58-yard TD throw with defensive pressure

Photos: Top WWE champ invades indie show - fans go absolutely nuts

Photos: Top WWE champ invades indie show - fans go absolutely nuts

Renato Sanches recorded a truly embarrassing statistic on his PL debut v Newcastle

Renato Sanches recorded a truly embarrassing statistic on his PL debut v Newcastle

Gary Lineker’s tweet about Neymar after Lionel Messi scores hat-trick goes viral

Gary Lineker’s tweet about Neymar after Lionel Messi scores hat-trick goes viral

What Luis Suarez said to Ousmane Dembele before Barcelona debut against Espanyol

What Luis Suarez said to Ousmane Dembele before Barcelona debut against Espanyol

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - UFC Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again