FIFA 18 is nearly upon us and the final round of ratings reveals are incoming.

On Sunday night, EA Sports revealed the top players rated from 20-11 on the game with Antoine Griezmann starting the list at 88 and David De Gea rounding it off with a cool 90.

But, of course, not everybody agreed with EA's assertion of the players on this list.

Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez weighs in at 89 overall after a dominating season last term, but not all FIFA fans were happy that he was rated so highly, especially given Arsenal's shortcomings.

Gareth Bale is also rated at an 89. The Real Madrid star had a very indifferent campaign last year and suffered with injuries throughout.

However, EA still believe he hasn't lost a step and have kept him in the top 20 players for their forthcoming title.

But the biggest eyebrows were raised over his teammate, Luka Modric.

The Croatian, alongside his midfielder partner Toni Kroos, is arguably the best midfielder in the world at the moment and after being the heartbeat of a Champions League winning side for three of the last four seasons, it's hard to argue that point.

And yet, he could not even crack a 90.

Modric is an 89 on the new game set for release on September 29 and plenty of fans took to Twitter to voice their displeasure.

The former Spurs man has been running the midfield of arguably the best team in the world for the past five years. If that doesn't deserve a higher rating then we don't know what does!

Madrid stumbled to a 1-1 draw at the weekend away to Levante as they bid to defend the La Liga crown they finally wrestled away from Barcelona last season.

After featuring in the Champions League Team of the Season for the last three seasons, Madrid need another huge season from their 32-year-old playmaker.

