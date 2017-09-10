Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Luka Modric.

Fans go crazy on Twitter at rating for 'best midfielder in the world' in FIFA 18

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

FIFA 18 is nearly upon us and the final round of ratings reveals are incoming.

On Sunday night, EA Sports revealed the top players rated from 20-11 on the game with Antoine Griezmann starting the list at 88 and David De Gea rounding it off with a cool 90.

But, of course, not everybody agreed with EA's assertion of the players on this list.

Article continues below

Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez weighs in at 89 overall after a dominating season last term, but not all FIFA fans were happy that he was rated so highly, especially given Arsenal's shortcomings.

Gareth Bale is also rated at an 89. The Real Madrid star had a very indifferent campaign last year and suffered with injuries throughout.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Eagles' Carson Wentz completes amazing off-balance 58-yard TD throw with defensive pressure

Watch: Eagles' Carson Wentz completes amazing off-balance 58-yard TD throw with defensive pressure

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Photos: Top WWE champ invades indie show - fans go absolutely nuts

Photos: Top WWE champ invades indie show - fans go absolutely nuts

Big Cass comments on alleged WWE backstage heat for Enzo Amore

Big Cass comments on alleged WWE backstage heat for Enzo Amore

Renato Sanches recorded a truly embarrassing statistic on his PL debut v Newcastle

Renato Sanches recorded a truly embarrassing statistic on his PL debut v Newcastle

Gary Lineker’s tweet about Neymar after Lionel Messi scores hat-trick goes viral

Gary Lineker’s tweet about Neymar after Lionel Messi scores hat-trick goes viral

However, EA still believe he hasn't lost a step and have kept him in the top 20 players for their forthcoming title.

But the biggest eyebrows were raised over his teammate, Luka Modric.

The Croatian, alongside his midfielder partner Toni Kroos, is arguably the best midfielder in the world at the moment and after being the heartbeat of a Champions League winning side for three of the last four seasons, it's hard to argue that point.

And yet, he could not even crack a 90.

Modric is an 89 on the new game set for release on September 29 and plenty of fans took to Twitter to voice their displeasure.

The former Spurs man has been running the midfield of arguably the best team in the world for the past five years. If that doesn't deserve a higher rating then we don't know what does!

Madrid stumbled to a 1-1 draw at the weekend away to Levante as they bid to defend the La Liga crown they finally wrestled away from Barcelona last season.

After featuring in the Champions League Team of the Season for the last three seasons, Madrid need another huge season from their 32-year-old playmaker.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Luka Modric
Football
Alexis Sanchez

Trending Stories

Watch: Eagles' Carson Wentz completes amazing off-balance 58-yard TD throw with defensive pressure

Watch: Eagles' Carson Wentz completes amazing off-balance 58-yard TD throw with defensive pressure

Photos: Top WWE champ invades indie show - fans go absolutely nuts

Photos: Top WWE champ invades indie show - fans go absolutely nuts

Renato Sanches recorded a truly embarrassing statistic on his PL debut v Newcastle

Renato Sanches recorded a truly embarrassing statistic on his PL debut v Newcastle

Gary Lineker’s tweet about Neymar after Lionel Messi scores hat-trick goes viral

Gary Lineker’s tweet about Neymar after Lionel Messi scores hat-trick goes viral

What Luis Suarez said to Ousmane Dembele before Barcelona debut against Espanyol

What Luis Suarez said to Ousmane Dembele before Barcelona debut against Espanyol

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again