Tracy McGrady was finally inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this weekend after a memorable career.

T-Mac represented seven different NBA teams and was undoubtedly one of the most talented players to ever take to the court.

Among his many accomplishments, McGrady was a seven-time All-Star, a two-time scoring champion and a two-time member of the All-NBA First Team.

The 38-year-old never expected to make it into the Hall of Fame, but he proudly stood on the stage and admitted that he belonged there.

"Yes, I deserve to be here," he said.

The former Houston Rockets star played with and against some of the game's best ever players and he received a special congratulatory message from one of his fiercest competitors, Kobe Bryant.

The duo squared off on multiple occasions during their careers and Bryant - a future Hall of Famer himself - showed his class by saluting the man he used to go toe to toe with via a classy Twitter post.

"Well deserved Tmac. You were a beast in every aspect of the game. I hope your kids know and appreciate how cold their pops was #HallOfFame," he wrote.

McGrady has many admirers and inspired a lot of players currently in the league but his induction into the Hall of Fame was questioned by some.

The Florida native never won a ring and some people wondered whether he had actually done enough to receive the prestigious honour.

This led to Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant leaping to his defence and shutting down his critics with a passionate Twitter post.

"The game will always be about buckets. When it comes to buckets, there was nobody like T-Mac. FOH, number 1 in the HOF. Respect OG," he wrote.

For what it's worth, McGrady came within a whisker of winning a championship while he was with the San Antonio Spurs at the end of his career.

Unfortunately, Ray Allen hit that incredible game-tying three-pointer for the Miami Heat in game six of the 2013 Finals which forced a game seven and saw Miami go on to claim the title.

Despite his shortcomings, T-Mac was a terrific athlete and a scoring machine. He was almost unguardable and could put up numbers in his sleep and has been rewarded for a stellar career.

“It doesn’t get any better than this,” McGrady said. “You’re talking about going into a class of greatness. Legendary. This is forever. It doesn’t matter how many playoff games you lost. What you didn’t accomplish. None of that matters. It’s what I did do. What I did accomplish over my career. To be honoured with this prestigious award is phenomenal.”