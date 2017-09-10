Benjamin Mendy has made a fast start to life since joining Manchester City from Monaco.

City have won both of his two starts, and Mendy registered an assist in Saturday's 5-0 thumping of Liverpool.

He joined for a whopping fee of £50m, the second highest ever for a defender, only bettered by Kyle Walker's move to City earlier in the summer.

The Frenchman has already become hugely popular with the team's supporters, thanks to his personality on Twitter.

However, Mendy's latest revelation will make the Citizens love him even more...

The former Monaco left-back has admitted that City are the only club he would have left Monaco to join, saying that not even rivals Chelsea would have tempted him.

One major factor in his move was the opportunity to work with Pep Guardiola, and he told Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev of his intentions.

Vasilyev says this made it practically impossible to keep him in the principality.

"For a while, we held off,” Vasilyev said in an interview with L’Equipe via Goal.com.

“And then, we thought - in spite of the offers that we had had for him and him indicating that he wanted to leave - could he have another season like the last one?

“At first, I said, ‘no, you’re staying’. He replied: ‘But Vadim, I really want to go to City and link up with Guardiola.’

“On numerous occasions he said to me: ‘If it was Chelsea, I’d stay; but if it’s a chance to work with Guardiola, I want to go.’

“He’d spoken so frankly with me. So, when City met the asking price and when he became the most expensive defender in the world, there were no more arguments to have with him. We weighed up the for and against and said to him: “OK, you can go.”

