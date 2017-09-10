WWE Superstars are not going to be happy during the holiday season.

Although fans enjoy seeing WWE Superstars compete on TV on a weekly basis, they often forget the sacrifice these men and women are taking form their own personal lives. Fans only see WWE Superstars competing on TV two days out of the week, sometimes three on pay-per-views (PPVs), but forget that they are also on the road over 200 days a year. These Superstars rarely get a chance to go home and spend time with their families, and when they do, it isn't for a significant amount of time.

With training, promotional work, world tours, TV obligations, and so much more on their plate, WWE Superstars basically live on the road and returning home to their families is essentially a rarity. Some of these men and women have children and are missing key moments in their children's lives - yet another huge sacrifice they make for the WWE Universe.

One time of year that WWE Superstars look forward to usually, however, is the holiday season as TV is typically taped so that shows can still air on their regular time slot. WWE fans still get to witness WWE programming as per usual, while WWE Superstars are able to head back home and enjoy the best time of year with their families.

This year, however, that will not be the case. It was announced that the USA Network has called for Monday Night RAW to be live on both Christmas Day and New Years Day. Per a report from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE Superstars are extremely upset with this news as well as the WWE crew.

One thing that makes things even more frustrating is that WWE Superstars won't get to see their families at all during the holidays, as they will most likely need to spend both Christmas and New Years eve traveling to the locations of RAW the next day.

We can only hope that this is just a one year thing and next year will revert back to the normal tradition of taping shows.

