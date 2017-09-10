Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Arsene Wenger.

Arsene Wenger can't help but take a dig at Neymar for huge money move to PSG

Arsene Wenger might not get too much done in the transfer market - at least not as much as Arsenal's fans would like - but he certainly has a lot to say about what goes on in the market.

The long-serving Frenchman has been a detractor of the inflated prices in world football and complained when Paul Pogba moved to Manchester United for a world record fee last term.

Well, that fee was smashed to pieces this summer when Barcelona's Neymar made his move to Paris Saint-Germain for €222 million - around £198 million.

That, of course, had a ripple effect on the market and caused subsequent deal for Ousmane Dembele to skyrocket beyond belief.

Wenger has never liked the way money is going in football and Neymar's switch to the French capital represents a new low.

Speaking to beIN SPORTS, Wenger suggested that Neymar took the easy option by signing for PSG and is following the money.

"Neymar never expressed exactly in his statement the reasons of his move, because there is always a huge desire for the players to play with the best players," he said.

"He decided to go the other way, so that is… for financial reasons, or for reasons that he thinks Paris Saint-Germain is tomorrow's club and will take over from Real Madrid and Barcelona.

"Or maybe for individual reasons, such as maybe he wants to become the player that the team turns around, and to be acknowledged as the best player in the world."

It's true in some way; Neymar is said to be earning around £550,000-a-week after tax and that is way above former teammate and four-time Ballon d'Or winner, Lionel Messi.

Still, after scoring four times in his opening four games for PSG, Neymar certainly isn't taking it easy for the Parisians and they are bound to be a force in this year's Champions League, especially with Kylian Mbappe now on board too.

