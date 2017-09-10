The WWE's No Mercy pay-per-view (PPV) later this month (Sun. September 24, 2017) will feature a massive main event for the Universal Championship, as Brock Lesnar takes on "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman.

Lesnar won the Universal Championship off former World Championship Wrestling (WCW) World Heavyweight Champion Goldberg back at WrestleMania 33 this past April, when the pair put on en epic back-and-forth contest in one of the events featured bouts. Strowman wasn't involved in any high-profile bouts at WrestleMania, but that could certainly change this year - and Strowman takes the first step in that by challenging "The Beast" for the Universal strap.

Strowman matches Lesnar pound-four-pound, as the former Strongman competitor brings brute strength to the table in addition to the fact that he towers over Lesnar in height. He has also attacked Lesnar on multiple occasions, showing he has what it takes to bring "The Beast" down.

When the pair of giants collide in the middle of the ring for RAW's top prize, it will certainly be quite the spectacle for WWE fans to enjoy. As for what is being planned for the finish of that match, Lesnar's advocate, Paul Heyman, may have a lot more input on that than you think.

Reports surfaced earlier this week noting that Heyman has been rubbing people the wrong way backstage as it pertains to WWE officials, as he has a lot of input in Brock Lesnar's segments and is able to change things around to his liking. The common belief backstage is that Lesnar would be willing to do things as they were originally planned if Heyman wasn't around.

Ringside News speculates that Strowman and Lesnar's match at No Mercy could potentially end with a disqualification in order to keep the title on Lesnar and avoid making Strowman look weak by going down for "The Beast." Due to Heyman's input in Lesnar's matches, however, "The Advocate" would most likely not want such a high profile match to end via disqualification.

This makes for an interesting situation, as essentially WWE needs to decide between taking the title off Lesnar or making Strowman look weak by going down to the former UFC heavyweight champ.

What are your thoughts on Heyman possibly having a great influence on the finish to Lesnar vs. Strowman at No Mercy? How would you feel if the bout ended in a disqualification? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

