In partnership with the NFL in the UK

  • NFL Game Pass

NFL

David Johnson.

Arizona Cardinals' David Johnson picks up wrist injury vs Detroit Lions

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The new NFL season has arrived and it's already off to a strong start with several upsets already occurring throughout the league, such as the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the New England Patriots, and the Jacksonville Jaguars winning against the Houston Texans.

One of the other surprise results of Week One was between the Arizona Cardinals and the Detroit Lions, as the NFC North side came back from behind in the fourth quarter thanks to the performances of quarterback Matthew Stafford to defeat the NFC West side 35-23 at Ford Field. 

However, the score in this game won't matter for the Cardinals, as they'll have a bigger concern on their minds, the health of their star player David Johnson.

Article continues below

The running back, who established himself as the main man in Arizona last season, went down during the third quarter of the game with a wrist injury after a big hit from Glover Quin at the end of a catch.

He returned to the game on the next series, with his first touch of that drive resulting in a fumble. He then left to the locker room and did not return, ending his game with 96 total yards and six catches.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Eagles' Carson Wentz completes amazing off-balance 58-yard TD throw with defensive pressure

Watch: Eagles' Carson Wentz completes amazing off-balance 58-yard TD throw with defensive pressure

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Photos: Top WWE champ invades indie show - fans go absolutely nuts

Photos: Top WWE champ invades indie show - fans go absolutely nuts

Big Cass comments on alleged WWE backstage heat for Enzo Amore

Big Cass comments on alleged WWE backstage heat for Enzo Amore

Renato Sanches recorded a truly embarrassing statistic on his PL debut v Newcastle

Renato Sanches recorded a truly embarrassing statistic on his PL debut v Newcastle

Gary Lineker’s tweet about Neymar after Lionel Messi scores hat-trick goes viral

Gary Lineker’s tweet about Neymar after Lionel Messi scores hat-trick goes viral

After the game, the Cardinals took an x-ray of Johnson's wrist and received great news, as according to Pro Football Talk, the x-rays came back negative, meaning the team isn't dealing with a break.

However, the running back will still have an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the injury.

The Cardinals can't afford to lose Johnson, otherwise, they really don't stand a chance of making the playoffs in the NFC this season. Judging by the results of the x-ray, they may have just dodged a bullet in this case, but we'll have to wait until tomorrow for the results of the MRI to confirm that.

Johnson is such an influential player at Arizona, as last season, he rushed for 1,239 yards with 16 rushing touchdowns, as well as 879 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns.

Oakland Raiders v Arizona Cardinals

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
NFL
Arizona Cardinals
Carson Palmer
Larry Fitzgerald

Trending Stories

Watch: Eagles' Carson Wentz completes amazing off-balance 58-yard TD throw with defensive pressure

Watch: Eagles' Carson Wentz completes amazing off-balance 58-yard TD throw with defensive pressure

Photos: Top WWE champ invades indie show - fans go absolutely nuts

Photos: Top WWE champ invades indie show - fans go absolutely nuts

Renato Sanches recorded a truly embarrassing statistic on his PL debut v Newcastle

Renato Sanches recorded a truly embarrassing statistic on his PL debut v Newcastle

Gary Lineker’s tweet about Neymar after Lionel Messi scores hat-trick goes viral

Gary Lineker’s tweet about Neymar after Lionel Messi scores hat-trick goes viral

What Luis Suarez said to Ousmane Dembele before Barcelona debut against Espanyol

What Luis Suarez said to Ousmane Dembele before Barcelona debut against Espanyol

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NFL Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again