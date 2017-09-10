The new NFL season has arrived and it's already off to a strong start with several upsets already occurring throughout the league, such as the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the New England Patriots, and the Jacksonville Jaguars winning against the Houston Texans.

One of the other surprise results of Week One was between the Arizona Cardinals and the Detroit Lions, as the NFC North side came back from behind in the fourth quarter thanks to the performances of quarterback Matthew Stafford to defeat the NFC West side 35-23 at Ford Field.

However, the score in this game won't matter for the Cardinals, as they'll have a bigger concern on their minds, the health of their star player David Johnson.

Article continues below

The running back, who established himself as the main man in Arizona last season, went down during the third quarter of the game with a wrist injury after a big hit from Glover Quin at the end of a catch.

He returned to the game on the next series, with his first touch of that drive resulting in a fumble. He then left to the locker room and did not return, ending his game with 96 total yards and six catches.

Article continues below

After the game, the Cardinals took an x-ray of Johnson's wrist and received great news, as according to Pro Football Talk, the x-rays came back negative, meaning the team isn't dealing with a break.

However, the running back will still have an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the injury.

The Cardinals can't afford to lose Johnson, otherwise, they really don't stand a chance of making the playoffs in the NFC this season. Judging by the results of the x-ray, they may have just dodged a bullet in this case, but we'll have to wait until tomorrow for the results of the MRI to confirm that.

Johnson is such an influential player at Arizona, as last season, he rushed for 1,239 yards with 16 rushing touchdowns, as well as 879 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms