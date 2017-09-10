Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Leicester City v Chelsea - Premier League.

Eden Hazard nears first Chelsea start of the season

His 16 goals last season helped steer Chelsea to a fifth Premier League title, their second in three years.

The winger's performances for Chelsea last year were in stark contrast to the 2015/16 season, which saw them finish 10th and sack then-manager Jose Mourinho.

Having fractured his ankle on international duty with Belgium though, he has yet to start for the club this term, but made his comeback in Saturday's 2-1 victory at Leicester.

Antonio Conte's side didn't seem to miss the Belgian too much though, with three wins from four, and their only defeat coming against Burnley when they were reduced to nine men.

A lot of pressure set to be heaped on Hazard with his impending return to the starting line-up though, with fans hoping he can maintain his level of performance from the title-winning campaign.

However, Conte is staying cautious over Hazard, with the former-Lille man undergoing surgery to fix his injury, and doesn't want there to be too much expectancy on him as he rebuilds his fitness.

"This is good news for us," said the Italian after seeing Hazard come off the bench at the King Power Stadium.

"For sure he needs time to be 100 per cent but for us his recovery is very important.

"We all know very well the importance of (Hazard) for us. Now we must have patience to give him the possibility to improve his form, but I am pleased for him because after a bad injury it's great to see him with us."

Leicester City v Chelsea - Premier League

Chelsea secured their third straight Premier League win thanks to goals from Alvaro Morata and N'Golo Kante, who struck against his former team, before Jamie Vardy replied with a penalty.

And with Hazard back amongst their ranks, the signs are certainly positive for the Blues as they attempt to retain their crown.

