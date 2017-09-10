Watch: Marshawn Lynch marks NFL return by trucking over 300-pound opponent

The new NFL season has arrived and with it comes the return of one of the best running backs to ever grace the league in the form of Marshawn Lynch.

The former Seattle Seahawks star initially retired from the game in February 2016, but he decided to come back after a year and two months away from the game to play for the Oakland Raiders, signing a two-year, $9 million contract with a max of up to $16.5 million.

After watching his performance for the Raiders in their season opener against the Tennessee Titans, it doesn't look like Beast Mode has missed a step despite not playing at all during the 2016 season, and Beast Mode was certainly on display during the game.

Lynch's 18 carries for 76 yards as well as one catch for 16 yards helped Oakland defeat Tennessee 26-16 in week one. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr completed 22 of his 32 passing attempts for 262 yards and two touchdowns as well.

One of the highlights of the game, however, has to be when Beast Mode was officially activated for the first time in a Raiders uniform during the fourth quarter of the game, as it created a sight you don't see every day on the football field.

On a 2nd-and-8, Lynch received a hand-off from Carr and started to run up field between the tackles when he came face to face with Jurrell Casey of the Titans.

As you can see in the video below, the running back trucked over the 300-pound defensive tackle, sending him to the ground in spectacular fashion.

It truly was a great sight to see, and it reminds us of how he got his Beast Mode nickname in the first place, with that fantastic run against the New Orleans Saints during the playoffs of the 2010 season.

Beast Mode is still going strong seven years on. It's good to have you back Lynch!

