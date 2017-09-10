In partnership with the NFL in the UK

  • NFL Game Pass

NFL

Marshawn Lynch.

Raiders' Marshawn Lynch trucks over 300-pound opponent during NFL return

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The new NFL season has arrived and with it comes the return of one of the best running backs to ever grace the league in the form of Marshawn Lynch.

The former Seattle Seahawks star initially retired from the game in February 2016, but he decided to come back after a year and two months away from the game to play for the Oakland Raiders, signing a two-year, $9 million contract with a max of up to $16.5 million.

After watching his performance for the Raiders in their season opener against the Tennessee Titans, it doesn't look like Beast Mode has missed a step despite not playing at all during the 2016 season, and Beast Mode was certainly on display during the game.

Article continues below

Lynch's 18 carries for 76 yards as well as one catch for 16 yards helped Oakland defeat Tennessee 26-16 in week one. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr completed 22 of his 32 passing attempts for 262 yards and two touchdowns as well.

One of the highlights of the game, however, has to be when Beast Mode was officially activated for the first time in a Raiders uniform during the fourth quarter of the game, as it created a sight you don't see every day on the football field.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Cole Beasley makes an insane behind-the-head catch during Giants vs Cowboys

Watch: Cole Beasley makes an insane behind-the-head catch during Giants vs Cowboys

Watch: Marshawn Lynch marks NFL return by trucking over 300-pound opponent

Watch: Marshawn Lynch marks NFL return by trucking over 300-pound opponent

Photos: Top WWE champ invades indie show - fans go absolutely nuts

Photos: Top WWE champ invades indie show - fans go absolutely nuts

Reason CM Punk could return to WWE soon [DS]

Reason CM Punk could return to WWE soon [DS]

The final batch of FIFA 18 player ratings have just been leaked online

The final batch of FIFA 18 player ratings have just been leaked online

Gabriel Jesus and Marcus Rashford's leaked FIFA 18 cards have Twitter divided

Gabriel Jesus and Marcus Rashford's leaked FIFA 18 cards have Twitter divided

On a 2nd-and-8, Lynch received a hand-off from Carr and started to run up field between the tackles when he came face to face with Jurrell Casey of the Titans.

As you can see in the video below, the running back trucked over the 300-pound defensive tackle, sending him to the ground in spectacular fashion.

It truly was a great sight to see, and it reminds us of how he got his Beast Mode nickname in the first place, with that fantastic run against the New Orleans Saints during the playoffs of the 2010 season.

Beast Mode is still going strong seven years on. It's good to have you back Lynch!

Oakland Raiders v Tennessee Titans

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
NFL
Oakland Raiders
Seattle Seahawks

Trending Stories

Watch: Cole Beasley makes an insane behind-the-head catch during Giants vs Cowboys

Watch: Cole Beasley makes an insane behind-the-head catch during Giants vs Cowboys

Photos: Top WWE champ invades indie show - fans go absolutely nuts

Photos: Top WWE champ invades indie show - fans go absolutely nuts

The final batch of FIFA 18 player ratings have just been leaked online

The final batch of FIFA 18 player ratings have just been leaked online

Gabriel Jesus and Marcus Rashford's leaked FIFA 18 cards have Twitter divided

Gabriel Jesus and Marcus Rashford's leaked FIFA 18 cards have Twitter divided

Charlie Adam claims Stoke took advantage of this Paul Pogba 'weakness'

Charlie Adam claims Stoke took advantage of this Paul Pogba 'weakness'

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NFL Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again