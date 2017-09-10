Roman Reigns has been very active on Twitter as of late, and his recent comments to one WWE fan may have gone too far.

"The Big Dog" got his start in WWE back in 2010 when he was signed to the promotion and began his training. He worked in the then-developmental territory of Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) before it morphed into what WWE fans know today as NXT. While he didn't have any amount of significant success in NXT, Reigns was selected as one of three men (Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose) to be a part of a trio known as The Shield, who would make their WWE main roster debut at Survivor Series of 2012.

The three interrupted then-WWE Champion CM Punk's title defense against John Cena and Ryback, assisting "The Cult Of Personality" by powerbombing Ryback through the announce table and allowing Punk to pin John Cena for the victory.

The Shield slowly evolved into one of the most dominant factions in WWE history, as each man at one point held WWE gold. Reigns and Rollins ruled as WWE Tag Team Champions while Ambrose would capture the Untied States Title. The faction soon became fan favorites and were recognized as babyfaces towards the end of their run together.

Following a successful feud in which they defeated Evolution, Seth Rollins betrayed Reigns and Ambrose by hitting them in the backs with steel chairs, in favor of joining The Authority. Since then all three men have had fairly successful singles careers and have each held a WWE World Championship at least once.

Reigns is currently being groomed to become the next face of the WWE, as he is currently in the midst of a feud with current promotion figurehead John Cena. The pair are expected to clash one-on-one in one of the main events of the No Mercy pay-per-view (PPV) later this month.

In the build-up to the match, both Reigns and Cena have been a lot more active on social media, often trading insults at one another on Twitter. This time, however, Reigns decided to get into it with a WWE fan who's account was dedicated to being a 'non believer' in a higher power. Reigns, on the other hand, is a believer, and when confronted by the fan on his faith Reigns responded in a way that some may find a little too harsh:

