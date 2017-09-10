Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

WWE

Alexa Bliss.

WWE's upcoming plans for the RAW Women's Title

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It's an interesting time to be a female competitor on Monday Night RAW.

Since the inception of the RAW Women's Championship, we have seen great competitors such as Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss, and Bayley have their respective runs with the red brand's female strap. "Little Miss Bliss' took the strap off Bayley and has reigned as champion ever since, feuding with the likes of Sasha Banks who took the strap away from Bliss for a short period of time, before Bliss was able to recapture the belt on an episode of Monday Night RAW.

Currently, Bliss was turned on by her supposed best friend Nia Jax, who slammed Bliss down to the canvas after carrying her up on her shoulders following her RAW Women's Title victory over Sasha Banks on RAW. This seemed to be foreshadowing a match-up between the two in the near future.

Article continues below

While a Fatal Four-Way is expected to take place between Bliss, Banks, Jax, and Emma at No Mercy later this month. When it's all said and done, however, things could just end up being solely between Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss.

According to a recent report from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, future plans for the RAW Women's Championship have Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax doing one-on-one battle for the strap. The company isn't quite ready to give that match away just yet though, so things could drag out for some time.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Cole Beasley makes an insane behind-the-head catch during Giants vs Cowboys

Watch: Cole Beasley makes an insane behind-the-head catch during Giants vs Cowboys

Watch: Marshawn Lynch marks NFL return by trucking over 300-pound opponent

Watch: Marshawn Lynch marks NFL return by trucking over 300-pound opponent

Photos: Top WWE champ invades indie show - fans go absolutely nuts

Photos: Top WWE champ invades indie show - fans go absolutely nuts

Reason CM Punk could return to WWE soon [DS]

Reason CM Punk could return to WWE soon [DS]

The final batch of FIFA 18 player ratings have just been leaked online

The final batch of FIFA 18 player ratings have just been leaked online

Gabriel Jesus and Marcus Rashford's leaked FIFA 18 cards have Twitter divided

Gabriel Jesus and Marcus Rashford's leaked FIFA 18 cards have Twitter divided

This explains the multi-person title match at No Mercy, and it was said that Emma was simply added to the mix so she could be the one to get pinned. The reason for Jax's heel turn on RAW when she betrayed Bliss was in order for her to build up popularity, given that the WWE Universe is immensely behind Bliss as of late.

At recent Live Events, Nia Jax has already established herself as one of the most exciting women on the roster. If she can transfer that momentum onto WWE TV, a Bliss and Jax program could present us with something special.

What are your thoughts on WWE's upcoming plans to pair Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax in a rivalry for the RAW Women's Title? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE

Trending Stories

Watch: Cole Beasley makes an insane behind-the-head catch during Giants vs Cowboys

Watch: Cole Beasley makes an insane behind-the-head catch during Giants vs Cowboys

Photos: Top WWE champ invades indie show - fans go absolutely nuts

Photos: Top WWE champ invades indie show - fans go absolutely nuts

The final batch of FIFA 18 player ratings have just been leaked online

The final batch of FIFA 18 player ratings have just been leaked online

Gabriel Jesus and Marcus Rashford's leaked FIFA 18 cards have Twitter divided

Gabriel Jesus and Marcus Rashford's leaked FIFA 18 cards have Twitter divided

Charlie Adam claims Stoke took advantage of this Paul Pogba 'weakness'

Charlie Adam claims Stoke took advantage of this Paul Pogba 'weakness'

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again