It's an interesting time to be a female competitor on Monday Night RAW.

Since the inception of the RAW Women's Championship, we have seen great competitors such as Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss, and Bayley have their respective runs with the red brand's female strap. "Little Miss Bliss' took the strap off Bayley and has reigned as champion ever since, feuding with the likes of Sasha Banks who took the strap away from Bliss for a short period of time, before Bliss was able to recapture the belt on an episode of Monday Night RAW.

Currently, Bliss was turned on by her supposed best friend Nia Jax, who slammed Bliss down to the canvas after carrying her up on her shoulders following her RAW Women's Title victory over Sasha Banks on RAW. This seemed to be foreshadowing a match-up between the two in the near future.

While a Fatal Four-Way is expected to take place between Bliss, Banks, Jax, and Emma at No Mercy later this month. When it's all said and done, however, things could just end up being solely between Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss.

According to a recent report from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, future plans for the RAW Women's Championship have Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax doing one-on-one battle for the strap. The company isn't quite ready to give that match away just yet though, so things could drag out for some time.

This explains the multi-person title match at No Mercy, and it was said that Emma was simply added to the mix so she could be the one to get pinned. The reason for Jax's heel turn on RAW when she betrayed Bliss was in order for her to build up popularity, given that the WWE Universe is immensely behind Bliss as of late.

At recent Live Events, Nia Jax has already established herself as one of the most exciting women on the roster. If she can transfer that momentum onto WWE TV, a Bliss and Jax program could present us with something special.

