The Boston Celtics made several moves this offseason, from signing star forward Gordon Hayward to trading for Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving.

However, one piece that stayed in place was backup point guard Terry Rozier, who, despite being mentioned in several trade rumors, is still a member of the Celtics as the 2017-18 season approaches.

Rozier, never lacking for confidence, says he was sure Boston general manager Danny Ainge wouldn't trade him.

According to CBS Sports, Rozier said he wouldn't go into details about why he was confident he wouldn't be dealt, but said he felt like he was safe even as rumors swirled around him:

"Nah, Danny won't trade," Rozier said. "The guys' job up top is to get the team together. Our job is to play, so I don't really comment too much on that. I don't really think too much on it. I'm pretty sure Danny [Ainge] and our whole organization who make up decisions will have us ready and put us in the right spot. We just gotta do our job and play."

At this point, it does appear that Rozier is safe from being traded, but you never know for sure in today's NBA. However, if he is on the roster when the 2017-18 season tips off, he needs to prove that he deserves his role on the team.

Rozier said he doesn't want to talk about his offseason workouts, but did add that he feels like he's ready for a big year and said he can't wait to show Boston fans what he's been working on all summer:

"I'm ready to show the world what I can do this year," he said. "I don't really like to talk too much about what I've been working on, I'm more of a show type of guy."

In 17.1 minutes per night last season, Rozier did perform well, scoring 5.5 points, grabbing 3.1 rebounds and dishing out 1.8 assists per contest. As Isaiah Thomas's and Marcus Smart's backup, Rozier helped the Celtics' second and third units dominate opponents on a regular basis.

The Celtics earned the best record in the Eastern Conference last season, thanks in large part to the strength of their bench.

With Irving on board for the 2017-18 season, Rozier won't be cracking the starting lineup any time soon, but the fact that the Celtics still have him coming off their bench is a good sign as they try to challenge the Cavaliers' Eastern Conference supremacy and make a trip to the NBA Finals.