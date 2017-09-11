Saturday night's UFC 215 main event in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, was a tightly contested one between Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko.

Though Nunes eventually won the five-round fight in a split decision, the bad blood between the two fighters carried over into the post-match press conference, where Nunes didn't have many nice things to say about her opponent.

Nunes, who is now 15-4 in her UFC career, was still bitter about some of the things that were said in the buildup to Saturday's highly anticipated fight.

Article continues below

According to MMAFighting.com, Nunes said she didn't like how Shevchenko seemingly changed her entire personality as the big fight approached:

“I don’t want to hear this girl or anything,” Nunes said. “I just want this girl to shut up and get her life together and do the thing.

“I don’t have anything personal against Valentina, but I think she changed a lot, her personality. In one interview, she says something and the other one she goes completely the other way. For this fight, she started to be a little bit humble. I don’t understand - it was a mess.”

Nunes beat Shevchenko at UFC 196 back in March of 2016, and it sounds like Nunes wasn't impressed with the fighter her opponent had become in the months between the two bouts.

Article continues below

Nunes did say Saturday night's fight was a tough one, but added that she doesn't need the trash talk in her life as she prepares for big-time matchups:

“We don’t need to hate each other,” Nunes said. “I don’t hate her. This is a job. I don’t want to say anything to her. It was awesome. She was pretty tough. I know she’s gonna go back and beat a lot of girls in this division. Her style is very hard to figure out. That’s why I had to train and be smart. If you don’t know, you’ll be getting lost.

“I don’t say anything bad. I know if we did that, we would have been, like for the fans, going crazy.”

Nunes did add that she was surprised she only won via split decision, saying in her post-fight comments that she felt she won decisively (via MMAFighting.com):

“I didn’t think it was close,” she said. “I thought it was a clear victory for me. She landed a few good punches but I dominated the rounds and, in the last round, I took her down and kept her there to seal the deal. This whole camp, I focused on going five rounds and that’s why I was ready to control the later parts of the fight.”

Now that Nunes has won both of her fights against Shevchenko, it's unlikely there will be a third bout. However, it will be interesting to see who Nunes takes on in her next fight.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms