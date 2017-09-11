Charlie Adam claims Stoke took advantage of this Paul Pogba 'weakness'

Jose Mourinho's Manchester United started the season in electric fashion, but a trip away to Stoke proved to be just the tonic for a short circuit.

The Potters held the Red Devils to a 2-2 draw at the Bet365 Stadium just a few weeks after beating Arsenal on the same ground.

It was United's first dropped points of the season, but goals from Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku meant Mourinho's men would not leave empty handed.

So how did Stoke thwart the runaway United freight train?

Well, according to Stoke midfielder Charlie Adam, the home side knew how to expose Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic's weaknesses.

“We felt we could punish United at the sides of Pogba and Matic,” Adam told the BT studio.

“Pogba is a world class player but at times he gets attracted to the ball and you can get the opposite side of him…He’s obviously a top player but if you can get to the side of him, Matic is isolated. At times we caused them problems.

“At times we tried that but United are a top side and we had to work hard for that.

“We have to respect them and they caused us problems too but we deserved a draw in the end I think.”

Amazingly, Adam was an unused sub for Mark Hughes' men, so he didn't actually get to put his wise words into practice.

Pogba also scored during the encounter, albeit from a set piece.

Most of the headlines from Saturday's late kickoff revolved around the lack of a handshake between Hughes and Mourinho at the end of the game and given their strong personalities, it's hardly a surprise.

United's next game is a return to the Champions League against FC Basel.

