The final batch of FIFA 18 player ratings have just been leaked online

The final batch of FIFA 18 player ratings have been leaked online

We’re now less than three weeks away from the release of FIFA 18 and EA Sports have whetted the appetite for the latest version of their hugely popular franchise by unveiling the ratings of the world’s best players.

This causes plenty of debate every year - and it’s been no different this time around.

On Sunday evening, the ratings of those ranked 20-11 were released, featuring the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Gareth Bale and Alexis Sanchez.

David de Gea, meanwhile, became the first player to be handed a 90 rating.

However, there are 10 players rated higher than the Manchester United and Spain goalkeeper on FIFA 18 - and the list has just been released on social media.

FIFA 18: 10-1 player ratings 'leaked'

According to both Twitter and Reddit, here’s how the top 10 players on FIFA 18 are rated…

Toni Kroos | Real Madrid | 90

p1bpnprc5ulitq5i1o8e9a517779.jpg

Decent passing and dribbling stats, while his pace has improved from FIFA 17.

Gonzalo Higuain | Juventus | 90

p1bpnprommo8e1j2so4l9l7b9fb.jpg

The Serie A goal machine has over 80 for shooting, dribbling and pace.

Eden Hazard | Chelsea | 90

p1bpnqqbdrcj0jh3jfklu71qhl19.jpg

The highest-rated player in the Premier League, along with David de Gea

Sergio Ramos | Real Madrid | 90

p1bpnqqj6h1e821s9e17a81lc21n3p1b.jpg

The best defender on FIFA 18 this year.

Robert Lewandowski | Bayern Munich | 91

p1bpnqs2nhacjrm1ndo17of8v31d.jpg

A slight increase on his FIFA 17 rating for the lethal Bayern Munich marksman.

Manuel Neuer | Bayern Munich | 92

p1bpnqs97g835hqn1tne1b25buk1f.jpg

And still the best goalkeeper on FIFA.

Luis Suarez | Barcelona | 92

p1bpnqu5buftn1e71av61ecls411h.jpg

Not much has changed about the Barcelona star’s stats this year: he’s still a beast.

Neymar | Paris Saint-Germain | 92

p1bpnqud8d1mm41bttqrjjddmnf1j.jpg

Neymar now has 96 for dribbling, instead of 95, making him the joint-best dribbler on the game alongside you-know-who.

Lionel Messi | Barcelona | 93

p1bpnq46pjb3e1ncs10fs12kq10gtp.jpg

For the second year in a row, Lionel Messi finds himself behind Cristiano Ronaldo.

86 for passing, though, what's that all about?! 

Cristiano Ronaldo | Real Madrid | 94

p1bpnq4gq114f41mmhqk31j2djq7r.jpg

The FIFA 18 cover star is, once more, the highest-rated player on the game.

Reaction to the leaked player ratings

Here’s how FIFA fans have reacted to the ‘leaked’ ratings…

p1bpnqajhpu471nn11l366ci10v8t.jpg

p1bpnqau451p701vv239e1fhlk5uv.jpg

p1bpnqb6d51deh1c2ba6p1a7mj5p11.jpg

p1bpnqbepliad19dk1rpr1usa1e313.jpg

p1bpnqblkd5e6q719f91je6tuf15.jpg

p1bpnqc0m0b9u1mf83na84rosv17.jpg

What do you make of the final batch of FIFA 18 ratings? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

