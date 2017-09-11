Even Paul Pogba’s harshest critics would have a hard time denying his brilliant start to the season.

Only a blustery Saturday evening in Stoke deprived Manchester United of four consecutive wins in the league and the Red Devils are undoubted title contenders.

While Romelu Lukaku has been scoring the goals and Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been providing them, Pogba has more than played his role. The arrival of Nemanja Matic has let him off his leash and with devastating effect.

He’s cut a completely different player to the world record capture that failed to inspire in 2016-17.

Besides, with his fee of £89 million now looking like spare change in this year’s transfer window, he’s been alleviated from expectation as much as his defensive duties.

All that being said, the notorious Pogba antics, which have ruffled the feathers of fans and pundits alike, will likely remain. This is the man who released his very own Twitter emoji hours before a clash with Liverpool, after all.

And one thing United fans couldn’t help but notice after the international break was that the 24-year-old was sporting a new haircut.

Let’s be honest, it’s not exactly earth trembling news yet it was perhaps Pogba’s boldest style so far. Eric Maxim Chuopo-Moting’s brace simply ensured it brought no luck to Jose Mourinho’s side.

See Pogba sporting the haircut on Instagram:

One man who wasn’t best pleased, however, was BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks.

In fact, rather astonishingly, the ex-Tottenham man dedicated two entire paragraphs of his Team of the Week feature to a rant about Pogba’s hair. Just to confirm, you did read that right.

Crooks expounded: “I also want to discuss Paul Pogba's new hairstyle, which features a red streak. I only mention it because he clearly wants to bring it to our attention.

“There is so much for the midfielder to do at United and he still insists on behaving like an adolescent.

“Granted, a hairstyle is not going to determine how well he can control a ball or make a pass, but it does say something about where his mind is at the moment.

“If you are going to attract attention to yourself on a football pitch do it with goals and performances, not cheap gimmicks and marketing tricks.”

Funnily enough, Manchester United fans weren’t letting this slide and responded on Twitter with their counter-argument and raw bemusement.

Check out the pick of the tweets:

Sorry Garth but the only red streak of note is United’s unbeaten start to the season and you can’t exactly miss Pogba’s trim, from the top of the table.

