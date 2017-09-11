Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

What happened between Jose Mourinho and Mark Hughes outside dressing room

Things could be pretty awkward the next time Jose Mourinho and Mark Hughes come face-to-face after what happened at the Britannia Stadium on Saturday.

Following the 2-2 draw between Manchester United and Stoke City, the respective managers failed to shake hands and this became the big talking point.

Initially, it wasn’t clear why they’d failed to shake hands, who was responsible for lack of a handshake, and what their reasons were.

However, things became a little clearer after the match.

“I am not sure why he didn’t want to shake my hand,” Hughes told reporters, per the Independent. “I didn’t think there were any issues. There was a time when he came into my technical box and I told him to get out. Maybe it was that what upset him. Sometimes managers don’t take negative results too kindly.”

The reason Mourinho refused to shake Hughes' hand

Mourinho, meanwhile, said after the match: “I don’t speak about stupid things, I’m too old for that, talking about stupid things is for stupid people.

“I prefer not to answer the question because your question is a bad question. Because it looks like is my fault, is my problem. And your question is not correct, I am sorry.”

The Guardian later revealed that Mourinho refused to shake Hughes’ hand because he believed the Welshman told him to “f*** off”.

Which seems fair enough.

Stoke City v Manchester United - Premier League

What happened between the two outside dressing room

The Telegraph have now revealed what happened once the two managers got inside the tunnel - and it makes for fascinating reading.

Apparently, Hughes pursued Mourinho to the dressing room and attempted to shake hands for a second time.

Bit weird.

But for the second time that evening, the former United forward was snubbed by the Portuguese coach.

Ouch.

Stoke City v Manchester United - Premier League

It’s all pretty embarrassing behaviour considering we’re talking about two grown men in their mid-50s here.

Hopefully they’ll be more adult about things when they meet again in January.

