Gabriel Jesus and Marcus Rashford's leaked FIFA 18 cards have Twitter divided

EA don’t exactly have an easy job when it comes to FIFA ratings.

Subjectively comparing almost every top-class footballer against one another with a numerical figure is a pretty monumental task. Thankfully for those involved, though, the FIFA 18 decisions are all locked in.

Ahead of the games UK release on September 29, EA have been releasing the ratings of their top 100 players in daily batches.

There have already been a few sticking points with fans, too. Liverpool supporters were baffled that Henrikh Mkhitaryan was ranked higher than Sadio Mane and Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s pace left a lot to be desired.

All this and EA are yet to release their official decision on the Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi debate. Strap yourselves in for that one.

However, fans will have to wait even longer to find out the ratings of players not making the top 100. For the record, that’s any player deemed to be rated lower than Bernardo Silva or generally 84.

Sorry Wycombe fans but you’ll have to wait a little longer to see whether Adebayo Akinfenwa is still the strongest in the game.

One supposed leak has slipped through the net, however, and it concerns Gabriel Jesus and Marcus Rashford.

The latter has continued to hold his own at Manchester United and seems to be regularly compared to whoever is flying the flag for young strikers at the Etihad Stadium. First Kelechi Iheanacho and now Jesus.

Both players have started the season strongly too. Rashford already has two goals to his name while Jesus betters that with three, including a brace in the Liverpool thrashing.

Many fans would argue the two forwards are pretty neck-and-neck; EA beg to differ. Check out their ‘leaked’ Ultimate Team cards below:

That’s right, Jesus has been awarded a rating of 81 while Rashford is lagging beyond on 79. The City man also boasts better dribbling, shooting and passing stats as well as an identical physical rating.

In essence, it means Jesus and Rashford differ as much in their rating as Sokratis Papastathopoulos does to Ibrahimovic and Antoine Griezmann. Ouch.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that fans are bickering about the decision on Twitter, then. Check out the debate:

Harsh, perhaps, but both strikers have received healthy upgrades. Interestingly, Rashford has closed the gap with their FIFA 17 ratings coming in at 76 and 79 respectively.

What really matters is how they perform on the pitch, though, and with both Manchester clubs level at the Premier League summit, their young strikers could have a huge say.

