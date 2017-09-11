World number one Rafael Nadal won his third US Open and 16th Grand Slam title after a thumping win over Kevin Anderson at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday.

A straight sets victory, with the scoreline 6-3, 6-3, 6-4, seemed like 'another day in the office' for the Spanish ace, who currently is just three Grand Slams adrift Roger Federer.

Experts are of the opinion that the resurgence of the 31-year-old, and his performances throughout the entirety of 2017, prove that he could outshine his Swiss rival by the time the duo end their respective careers.

Article continues below

However, not everyone is in praise of the newly crowned US Open champion.

The social media is abuzz with fans posting on Twitter about the ‘grunting’ sound of Nadal during the course of play, and even stated it of being similar to Maria Sharapova.

Article continues below

Both Nadal and Sharapova are known for their deep grunting sounds that became an intrinsic part of their game from the early days, which helps them put in an extra effort in their actions on the court.

But, it has held the limelight more often than not over the last decade.

Although, this time, the criticism hasn’t gone unanswered!

Maria Sharapova quoted a tweet, which also included her, that said: “Everyone goes on about the noise @MariaSharapova makes, but @RafaelNadal, great player though he is, is equally annoying with his grunting.”

The Russian replied: “The guy just won his 16th major (!!!) and this is your choice of tweet?”

The reply has found immense response from her fans, almost everyone citing with her in the matter.

Sharapova revealed during an interview with a magazine earlier this year, Nadal sent her ‘a lovely message’ during her ordeal.

She reiterated that the Spaniard showed great support for her, though, initially he was among the first ones to call for punishment of the 30-year-old following the doping saga.

Sharapova has always maintained her stance, stating she will have respect for Nadal on and off the court and will always voice in support of him, if need be.

Looks like she is being true to her words!

As Nadal continues to dominate the world stage, it remains to be seen if Sharapova herself regains her form and fitness in the coming months, as she battles her way back after a 15-month long ban.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms