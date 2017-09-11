British professional boxer Tyson Fury has confirmed he is on his way back and is targeting a return into the ring in the upcoming months.

The beleaguered star has not fought since his victory over Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, while the rematch got cancelled twice, and later marred by the doping saga.

The UK-Anti Doping (UKAD) hearing has been postponed as Press Association Sport reported it will be scheduled on a later date following a conflict of interest on its panel.

Fury admitted of taking banned substances last year and failed the doping test twice before the matter went public.

As a result, he got his boxing licence revoked in October 2016, alongside stripped off all his titles, and has been dealing with mental issues amidst the ongoing medical investigation.

The 29-year-old is back in training in the last few months and he has Anthony Joshua in his line of sight next.

Joshua beat Klitshcko in April this year to become the unified heavyweight champion. But, Fury is far from being impressed by his achievements.

The Gypsy King has called out his compatriot, labelling him ‘a pumped up weightlifter’ in a recent interview.

Speaking at an event to Capital FM presenter Polly James, Fury said: “When I get my license back and I get fit again, and I get this five stone off - what did Schwarzenegger say? 'I'll be back,” as per Daily Mirror.

“I think they are all bums. I reckon personally on my night in the heavyweight division I think I'm capable of beating anybody."

He reiterated that he fears nobody and he is ready for a comeback sooner rather than later.

“I don't fear nobody and especially not some pumped up weightlifter - that's for sure, I am what you call the pitfall of the fighting game.

“And people want to see it, people want to see the big fights happen.”

Both Brits are undefeated in their respective pro careers and if the fight between two of the most dynamic boxers come to fruition, it would indeed be an enticing contest to say the least.

It is believed Joshua, too, remains keen on the showdown as he called out Fury moments after securing the win against the Ukrainian earlier this term.

Everything hinges of the verdict of the UKAD, and if granted permission, Fury is adamant to make a mark on his sensational comeback into the boxing scene.

