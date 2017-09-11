At this rate, Lionel Messi is going to be a serious contender for the title of ‘man with world’s most tattoos’.

The Barcelona and Argentina superstar has gone tattoo crazy since getting inked for the first time back in 2010.

His right arm is covered, as is his left leg, and not everyone is a fan.

Messi was so clean-cut during the 2000s, that if you’d told someone back then that he’d be full of tattoos with bleach blonde hair - as was the case last summer - by the time he turned 30, his fans would have called you crazy.

But Messi has experimented with his look over recent years and clearly has a love for tattoos.

It hasn’t affected his character or ability in any way; he’s still humble off the pitch and a beast on it.

Messi scored his 38th hat-trick for Barcelona against Espanyol on Saturday night and it looks set to be another magnificent season for the man many people regard as the greatest footballer of all time.

Following the win over Espanyol, Messi posted a photo of himself on Facebook alongside the message: “Good win in the Barcelona derby - Lio”.

Short and sweet.

However, Messi was topless in the photo - quite unusual for him - presumably to show off his latest tattoo.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed his new tattoo

Some people noticed a strange red mark near his, ahem, groin area - and it turns out it’s the great man’s newest bit of ink.

Here's what it means

But what does it mean?

Well, according to the Mirror, the ‘red mark’ in question is actually an outline of his wife’s lips.

Messi got married to his childhood sweetheart, Antonella Roccuzzo, earlier this summer and the Mirror claim his new tattoo is to “symbolise how he will always have his wife’s kiss with him wherever he goes”.

Quite sweet really.

Twitter can't quite believe it

However, people on Twitter can’t quite get over it…

