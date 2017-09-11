Zinedine Zidane has practically been a miracle worker at Real Madrid.

Starring at the Bernabeu as a player between 2001 and 2006, Zizou was arguably the finest of all the ‘Galacticos’. No Los Blancos fan will ever forget his left-footed volley in the 2002 Champions League final.

Rather incredibly, Zidane has been as brilliant for Real as a manager as he was a player. It’s all the more incredible when you consider it’s the Frenchman’s first role as number one.

Some of the statistics are just silly. For example – ahead of this season, Zidane had won as many honours as Real manager as he had lost games.

Couple that with the fact every season he’s been in charge has ended with a Champions League win and you have a pretty scary CV.

The Zidane family association with Real Madrid doesn’t end there, though. The 45-year-old’s son – Luca – stars for the club’s B team in Liga Adelante.

Perhaps surprisingly, the heir to the Zidane legacy plays between the sticks and has amassed 10 appearances for Real Madrid Castilla so far. He has also accumulated six caps for the France under 19s side.

It hasn’t been all plain sailing in his fight to one day usurp Kiko Casilla and Keylor Navas.

In fact, Real Madrid B’s recent clash with Deportivo la Coruna’s youth side started about as badly as possible. The home side romped their way into a commanding 3-0 lead before the 20-minute mark.

Nevertheless, Luca did show off his supreme talent with an unexpected piece of skill early in the game. Despite being closed down by two Deportivo players, with a third arriving, he displayed nerves of steel in his own penalty area.

His father would have been proud of this, check it out:

Now that is one classy moment of skill and shows that the 19-year-old is more than comfortable with the Spanish style of playing out from the back.

His general performance seemed to rise after the moment of inspiration too with no more goals conceded. The outfield players couldn’t turn things around, though, with the game fizzling out at 0-0.

And while Luca undoubtedly has some improving to do, who knows what the future could hold for him at Real Madrid?

If all else goes wrong, he could give Artur Boruc a few tips when it comes to mugging off strikers, that’s for sure.

