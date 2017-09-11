Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

De Boer and Parish.

Crystal Palace owner's baffling tweet hours before sacking Frank De Boer

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Dutch manager Frank de Boer has reportedly been sacked by Crystal Palace after just four games in charge.

The Eagles started the season in terrible form, losing all four games under De Boer whilst failing to register a single goal.

Palace lost 1-0 to Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday and the club have decided to sack the former Ajax and Inter Milan boss.

Article continues below

Sacked 85 days into his spell at Inter Milan, De Boer lasted just 78 days of his three-year contract at Selhurst Park.

"I am thrilled to be appointed as manager of Crystal Palace Football Club," said De Boer upon joining in June. "It is a great honour to take charge of such an historic club, a club that is known around the world for its hugely proud and passionate fan base.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Bengals fans give brutal treatment to Andy Dalton after Ravens loss

Watch: Bengals fans give brutal treatment to Andy Dalton after Ravens loss

Watch: Eagles' Ronald Darby picks up gruesome injury - but has surprising return timetable [Rapoport]

Watch: Eagles' Ronald Darby picks up gruesome injury - but has surprising return timetable [Rapoport]

AJ Styles reveals what he had to change when he signed with WWE

AJ Styles reveals what he had to change when he signed with WWE

Reason WWE is booking Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon for HIAC main event revealed [Sportskeeda]

Reason WWE is booking Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon for HIAC main event revealed [Sportskeeda]

The shock footballer who was the best rated player on FIFA 07

The shock footballer who was the best rated player on FIFA 07

Jose Mourinho reveals why it’s hard for English clubs to win Champions League

Jose Mourinho reveals why it’s hard for English clubs to win Champions League

"This role is a hugely exciting opportunity for me, and I cannot wait to get started in the Premier League with the players and staff here in south London."

Unemployed since England's humiliation at Euro 2016, former Liverpool and Fulham manager Roy Hodgson has all but been confirmed as the man to replace De Boer.

TOPSHOT-FBL-EURO-2016-MATCH44-ENG-ISL

Hodgson, 70, fared badly at Liverpool but was a success at Fulham and West Brom.

Crystal Palace owner Steve Parish was initially delighted to hire the Dutch manager famed for his attractive style of football.

“All everyone wants is for Frank to succeed, so our interests will be completely aligned.

Crystal Palace Unveil Their New Manager Frank de Boer

“If in three years’ time he manages Real Madrid, it means he will be a success at this club.

“You don’t drive along thinking, ‘Oh I know, I can sack a manager today, great I can’t wait’. I had a fantastic relationship with Sam [Allardyce], with Alan [Pardew] and every time a manager fails at this club I fail. If Frank fails it is my failure too.”

What the Palace owner tweeted on Sunday evening

FBL-ENG-PR-BURNLEY-CRYSTAL PALACE

Parish was communicating with fans on Twitter on Sunday evening and one of his tweets is proving to be very strange.

This tweet did not age well in the 16 hours before reports broke of De Boer's sacking.

Like many Palace fans, Chris Sutton wasn't too impressed by Parish's behaviour.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Crystal Palace
Christian Benteke
Inter Milan
Ajax
Football

Trending Stories

Watch: Bengals fans give brutal treatment to Andy Dalton after Ravens loss

Watch: Bengals fans give brutal treatment to Andy Dalton after Ravens loss

AJ Styles reveals what he had to change when he signed with WWE

AJ Styles reveals what he had to change when he signed with WWE

The shock footballer who was the best rated player on FIFA 07

The shock footballer who was the best rated player on FIFA 07

Jose Mourinho reveals why it’s hard for English clubs to win Champions League

Jose Mourinho reveals why it’s hard for English clubs to win Champions League

Graphic photo emerges revealing true extent of Ederson's facial injuries

Graphic photo emerges revealing true extent of Ederson's facial injuries

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again