Dutch manager Frank de Boer has reportedly been sacked by Crystal Palace after just four games in charge.

The Eagles started the season in terrible form, losing all four games under De Boer whilst failing to register a single goal.

Palace lost 1-0 to Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday and the club have decided to sack the former Ajax and Inter Milan boss.

Sacked 85 days into his spell at Inter Milan, De Boer lasted just 78 days of his three-year contract at Selhurst Park.

"I am thrilled to be appointed as manager of Crystal Palace Football Club," said De Boer upon joining in June. "It is a great honour to take charge of such an historic club, a club that is known around the world for its hugely proud and passionate fan base.

"This role is a hugely exciting opportunity for me, and I cannot wait to get started in the Premier League with the players and staff here in south London."

Unemployed since England's humiliation at Euro 2016, former Liverpool and Fulham manager Roy Hodgson has all but been confirmed as the man to replace De Boer.

Hodgson, 70, fared badly at Liverpool but was a success at Fulham and West Brom.

Crystal Palace owner Steve Parish was initially delighted to hire the Dutch manager famed for his attractive style of football.

“All everyone wants is for Frank to succeed, so our interests will be completely aligned.

“If in three years’ time he manages Real Madrid, it means he will be a success at this club.

“You don’t drive along thinking, ‘Oh I know, I can sack a manager today, great I can’t wait’. I had a fantastic relationship with Sam [Allardyce], with Alan [Pardew] and every time a manager fails at this club I fail. If Frank fails it is my failure too.”

