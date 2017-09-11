Official online NBA destination in the UK

Kyrie Irving reveals why he chose to wear the number 11 jersey in Boston

Kyrie Irving will be embarking on a new journey in his career with the Boston Celtics after successfully being granted a trade away from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Irving shocked the Ohio-based franchise after he requested a trade this summer following six years in 'The Land'.

Coming out of Duke, Kyrie was the number one overall pick in the 2011 draft and blossomed into a superstar in Cleveland.

The 25-year-old will always be remembered in the city as he hit the shot that clinched their first championship against the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 Finals.

But he decided that his time in Cleveland had to come to an end and the Cavs recently finalised a blockbuster trade that sent him to Boston and saw them receive Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 unprotected first-round pick and a 2020 second-round pick via the Miami Heat.

It was reported that Irving was no longer willing to play alongside LeBron James and wanted to be the focal point of a franchise.

In his introductory press conference, however, the point guard stated that his decision was based on maximising his potential.

Boston Celtics Introduce Kyrie Irving

"Me leaving there wasn't about basketball; it was more or less about creating that foundation of me in Cleveland, and then now taking this next step as a 25-year-old evolving man and being the best basketball player I can be," he said.

A new team means a new jersey number for the four-time All-Star as he begins the next chapter of his career in Beantown.

Having worn the number two jersey in Cleveland, 'Uncle Drew' has chosen to wear the number 11 in Boston.

He took to Twitter over the weekend to reveal that the number is in honour of his father Drederick Irving who was also a professional basketball player.

"#11 for Mr. Miagi aka my favorite player aka my best friend. Love you Dad. always," he posted.

The All-NBA guard also handed his father his first Celtics jersey in a touching gesture and has always stated that he has been the biggest influence on his life.

Having played in the shadow of LeBron for three years, Irving will now be able to spread his wings and be the franchise player and leader for the Celtics.

Boston Celtics Introduce Kyrie Irving

Alongside fellow All-Stars Gordon Hayward and Al Horford, Kyrie will attempt to knock off his former employers as the best team in the Eastern Conference as the Cavs have made three straight finals.

He won't have to wait long for his first shot at his former team as he visits the Quicken Loans Arena on the opening night of the new season.

