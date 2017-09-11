Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Watch: Dybala ruins opponent with insane control from out of the sky - with his back

It seems like business as usual for Juventus so far this season.

The Old Lady sits atop of Serie A with a perfect record of three wins from three games, scoring 10 times and only conceding twice in the process.

On Sunday night, Massimiliano Allegri's men recorded a 3-0 win over Chievo thanks to goals from Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala and an own goal.

Dybala was once again the star of the show and continues to be linked with a major money move away from Turin, rumours exacerbated by super agent Mino Raiola.

He has scored 49 goals in 98 appearances in just over two seasons at Juventus, having signed from Palermo back in 2015.

The Argentine, 23, was at his majestic best on Sunday night as Juventus rampaged to victory, but even by his standards, the part he played in the build up to Higuain's goal was nothing short of outrageous.

Watch below as Dybala manages to control the ball with his back under intense pressure from a defender in the build up to Juve's second goal of the game:

Juventus will take on Barcelona in their opening Champions League fixture this week and club legend David Trezeguet revealed in an interview with Tuttosport that he thinks Dybala will relish a battle with his compatriot Lionel Messi.

"We all know Messi very well, he has been decisive in Barcelona's last match against Espanyol. But Paulo is the present and also the future. He has started very well: he's scoring a lot, I see him in good shape and he has the qualities of a top player.

"He'll be motivated at the Camp Nou: he certainly can't wait to play in a stadium with this mystique, and this new showdown against Messi will motivate him.

"Messi has more experience and he's at a different stage of his career, but Paulo is growing a lot and maybe a figure like Messi motivates him to improve."

The world certainly appears to be at Dybala's feet - or on his back - but could this be the final season we see him in the black and white of Juve?

Juventus
Paulo Dybala
Football
Serie A

