So, Frank de Boer has become the first Premier League manager to lose his job this season.

Yep, after just 77 days in the hot-seat at Selhurst Park, the Dutchman has been dismissed by the Eagles following a dismal start to the 2017-18 campaign.

De Boer failed to pick up a single point from his four Premier League matches in charge of Palace, who are still looking to score their first goal of the season.

“Crystal Palace Football Club have this morning parted company with Frank de Boer,” a statement on the club’s official website read on Monday. “We would like to thank Frank for his dedication and hard work during his time at the club.

“A new manager will be appointed in due course and we wish Frank the very best of luck for the future.

“There will be no further comment at this time.”

Palace are set to appoint... Roy Hodgson

However, according to widespread reports, Palace have already found a replacement for De Boer.

Roy Hodgson is set to sign a two-year deal with the Eagles - no, really - following a year out of the game after England’s shambolic Euro 2016 exit.

The 70-year-old will have one final opportunity to end his career on a high following his disastrous spell in charge of the Three Lions.

‘Disastrous’ is perhaps a little harsh when you also take into consideration his impressive record in qualifying - England won 33 of the 56 games he was in charge, losing just eight matches - but there’s no denying the team flopped under his management at major tournaments.

His reputation was left in tatters after England were knocked out of last summer’s European Championship by minnows Iceland.

Hodgson worked wonders at Fulham and West Brom, however, and Palace clearly believe the vastly-experienced coach is the ideal candidate to steady the ship.

Jamie Carragher reacts to the news with funny tweet

Jamie Carragher will no doubt have plenty to say about the managerial change on Monday Night Football this evening.

The former Liverpool defender briefly worked under Hodgson at Anfield and after hearing his old boss has been chosen to replace De Boer, he posted a very funny tweet.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, he used the news as an opportunity to take a dig at his MNF colleague, Gary Neville.

“Take Neville FFS!” he wrote, much to the amusement of his followers…

Former Palace midfielder John Salako seemed to think Carragher was being serious...

Will Neville reunite with Hodgson at Palace?

It seems Carra has already had enough of working with Neville, who returned to MNF at the beginning of last season following his ill-fated managerial spell at Valencia.

Neville worked under Hodgson in the England set-up remember, so will the former Manchester United captain receive a call to reunite with the ex-Liverpool boss at Selhurst Park?

Watch this space.

