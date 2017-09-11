Frank de Boer’s Crystal Palace tenure was a case of blink and you’ll miss it.

The Dutchman was dismissed from his post at Selhurst Park after just 77 days, the shortest spell for a permanent manager in Premier League history. The statistics aren’t exactly favourable.

When you consider his Inter Milan spell lasted all of 85 days, perhaps the powers that be in south London shouldn’t be surprised. It’s hard to see anybody having foreseen four games, four defeats and not a single goal, however.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay

Article continues below

Astonishingly too, Palace already have De Boer’s replacement in their crosshair.

Roy Hodgson will be appointment as Eagles manager within the next 24 hours, according to Sky Sources.

Article continues below

It will see the 70-year-old embark on his first managerial foray since retiring as England manager after Euro 2016.

The Englishman has a mixed recent history in management. His time in charge of the Three Lions was gravely inconsistent; his spell at Liverpool was nothing short of disastrous while he can draw great success from times with Fulham and West Brom.

Moreover, although Palace would undoubtedly be capturing an experienced manager with Premier League nous, fans can’t help but poke fun at some of his past errors.

As a result, Christian Benteke is doing the rounds on Twitter.

The Belgian striker is entering his second season at Selhurst Park after an impressive debut campaign that produced 17 goals. And after a goalless spell working under De Boer, form may return under Hodgson.

Perhaps not from corners, though. Fans on Twitter are drawing back to Hodgson’s decision to put Harry Kane on corner duties at Euro 2016 as way of suggesting Benteke will suffer the same fate.

While that in itself is actually quite unlikely, the joke is becoming something of a trend on social media. Check out some of the finest:

It’s certainly an amusing image of the Belgian stalwart lumbering up for a corner but, given his heading record, even Hodgson might have learnt his lesson.

Besides, if the former-England boss is to reap success at Palace - as Sam Allardyce did - then he will need their star striker on top form.

As long as Hodgson is able to inspire his team to actually score, he’ll be doing a better job than De Boer.

Do you think sacking Frank de Boer was the right decision? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms