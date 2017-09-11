Victory in sport has a habit of masking deficiencies and weak points - the dizzying euphoria created when winning can cause a team or individual to focus on how well they have done rather than what they could have done better.

Those with high standards, however, realise this and look to make improvements despite success.

They look to solidify their supremacy and quality - determined to prevent complacency from creeping in and diluting a winning formula.

If there is a practitioner of this principle, it is the current England cricket coach Trevor Bayliss, who, despite his side's 2-1 series win over the West Indies, wasted no time in speaking his mind on the performance of the team.

He did not hold back in his criticism of his side with his frustration focused on the poor quality of England's fielding during the Test.

England's less than impressive catching clearly annoyed the straight talking Australian, and he did not hold back, explaining bluntly to ESPN: "The catching has been terrible, especially in the last couple of Tests."

Bayliss is well known for his attention to detail, and he pointed to a lack of concentration as the main factor behind the poor catching, saying: "We were catching quite well up until the last three Tests and some of the catches we dropped were quite easy. Dropping easy catches is usually down to concentration."

Ouch.

He continued: "It is not from a lack of practice. We are doing a little bit of technique work with some guys which sometimes can take a little bit of time to get a hold of.

"Some of the grounds in this last series haven't been the greatest viewing grounds, but still they are professional players and they should be grabbing hold of some of those they've dropped."

Scathing indeed.

With England set to face Australia in the Ashes later this year, Bayliss is fully aware that they will not get away with sloppy catching this time around and is detemined to ensure fielding will not prove to be their Achilles heel.

He gave his side a stark warning, saying: "We're not going to go there [Australia] and win anything dropping that many."

There is no doubt that this warning by Bayliss will be ringing in the ears of the players. Australia are a quality side and in contrast to the inexperienced and lacklustre West Indies side, they will capitalise on any mistakes England make.

With the Ashes set to begin in November, it wil be interesting to see how England improve in the field. If they do, they have every chance of winning. If they don't and underperform when fielding again, there will be grave consequences.

Bring on the Ashes.

