Two of England's greatest players in recent history almost came to blows in the dressing room of a shock 1-0 England defeat to Northern Ireland in 2005.

Everton forward Wayne Rooney recently retired from international footballer as England's highest ever goalscorer.

The 31-year-old Manchester United legend joined Everton over the summer and - following a fine start to the season - rejected Gareth Southgate's recall to the national team.

Fellow Manchester United legend David Beckham never made himself unavailable for the England team but made his 115th and final cap in a 3-0 win over Belarus in 2009.

The two fans favourites at Old Trafford never played alongside one another in Manchester United colours.

Beckham left the club for Real Madrid in 2003 and Everton's teenage sensation joined Sir Alex Ferguson's side one year later.

In 2005, Rooney was still a teenager and famously had quite the temper on him.

He played alongside Beckham in England's 1-0 shock defeat by Northern Ireland in 2005 and the pair had to be kept apart by Rio Ferdinand during a half-time bust-up.

Weeks later, The Telegraph reported that Rooney had flown to Spain in order to personally apologise for his outburst.

Rooney's out of control temper

After a collection of stupid fouls at Windsor Park, Rooney was ordered to calm down by Beckham, but the teenager responded with a distinct lack of respect for his captain.

The fiery Manchester United teenager told Beckham to "f*** off" on the pitch before insulting the Real Madrid man in the tunnel at half-time.

Rooney's half-time insult causes bust-up

The Guardian quoted a source who claimed that Rooney had labelled Beckham a "flash bastard".

"When the England players were going up the tunnel at half-time, Rooney said something about Beckham being a "flash bastard" behind his back, which Beckham heard.

"It spilled over into the dressing-room. When they got back in there, Beckham went for him [Rooney] and they squared up."

They were eventually broken up by their England teammates and made up a few weeks later when Rooney flew to Spain and had dinner with Beckham after a Real Madrid game.

