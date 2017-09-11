Watch: Cole Beasley makes an insane behind-the-head catch during Giants vs Cowboys

We've almost completed the first week of the new NFL season, but we've also already some quite remarkable games with incredible results including such as the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the New England Patriots, and the Jacksonville Jaguars winning against the Houston Texans.

One of the marquee matchups of the season opening weekend was the NFC East rivalry between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys at Cowboys Stadium. Last season Giants won both of the divisional contest between these two teams.

However, things ended differently this time around, as Dak Prescott managed to lead his Cowboys team to a 19-3 victory over their divisional rivals.

The second-year quarterback helped Dallas earn their first win of the season after he completed 24 of his 39 attempts for 268 yards and a touchdown while also earning 24 yards on the ground. Ezekiel Elliott had 24 attempts himself on the ground, racking up 104 yards.

Jason Witten was the best receiver for the Cowboys against the Giants, as the tight end had seven catches for 59 yards and a touchdown, passing Michael Irvin for most receiving yards in Cowboys history. However, it was wide receiver Cole Beasley that had one of the best catches of the week.

Arguably, it could end up being one of the best catches of the 2017 season, and it certainly comes close to matching Odell Beckham Jr.'s amazing catch which occurred in the same game during the 2014 season.

During the fourth quarter of the game, Prescott threw the ball in the wide receiver's direction, but the ball was traveling behind him. Beasley managed to get enough of a touch on the ball to juggle the ball not once, but twice, pinning the ball against the nameplate on the back of his jersey to secure the catch and keeping his feet inbounds.

As you can see in the video below, it truly was an incredible catch that could very well be a strong Catch of the Season candidate.

Beasley finished the night with three catches for 32 yards, helping the Cowboys pick up their first win of the season. They'll now look to continue this momentum into their Week Two game against the Denver Broncos.

