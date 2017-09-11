Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Cycling

Froome claims his spot on the top step after sealing victory in Vuelta a Espana.

Chris Froome expresses his Vuelta a Espana delight over Twitter

Kenyan born cyclist Chris Froome took to Twitter to express his delight after finally securing Vuelta a Espana victory after six winless years.

Froome's team Sky sealed La Vuelta glory in the competition's 72 edition, as the 32-year-old became the first person in history to win both the Vuelta a Espana and the Tour de France in the same year. 

The Kenyan born Brit used Twitter to reach out to his large social media fanbase to show his extreme delight having won the competition for the first time in his already storied career.

Froome's tweet showed all of Team Sky on the podium as the caption read: "After 6 years of trying I finally made it to the top step! Massive thanks to an amazing team 👍 #lv2017"

The picture on Twitter was well received with his fanbase, who commented back with messages of support and congratulations.

The 32-year-old now goes on a rest as a busy 2018 campaign awaits.

The British cyclist is now setting his sights on sealing the 2018 Tour de France, which would be his fourth consecutive title in the competition.

After a career year in 2017, Froome has no intention of slowing down despite his advancing age.

Before posting his celebratory tweet, Froome tweeted a simple two-word tweet, which was: "Job done".

The tweet was accompanied with a picture of the cyclist sitting next to a half-eaten pizza, so it's clear to see he was quick to celebrate his achievement.

Fully deserved.

Froome has high ambitions for 2018 cycling success and he intends to add a few more trophies to his collection by the end of the year.

With the support from his fanbase as strong as it was on Twitter, Froome could once again have a very successful year in 2018.

For now, however, Froome will solely be focusing on recovering from his latest accomplishment. 

