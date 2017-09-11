One of the big question marks that will be hanging over the entire NBA this season is about LeBron James and whether he'll stay with the Cleveland Cavaliers or join a new team next summer.

Even the Cavs are stuck in limbo, as they don't know what their superstar forward is thinking.

However, James's thought process is important, as the team needs to know what it should do with the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-round pick it acquired in the Kyrie Irving-to-Boston trade.

Though reporters like Adrian Wojnarowski have reported that the Cavaliers won't trade the pick, there are still rumors swirling about what sort of return the team could get for what could be a very high selection. A FearTheSword.com article said there's been rumors linking the Cavaliers with New Orleans Pelicans big man DeMarcus Cousins:

"A wave of speculation has surfaced over the past few days, linking the New Orleans Pelicans and DeMarcus Cousins with the Cavs and a package including the Brooklyn pick and Iman Shumpert," the report reads. "No reputable sources have actually reported any truth to this rumor, but it has been the topic much conversation."

Obviously, pairing James with a star player like Cousins could help convince him to stay and would only help the Cavs' title chances this year.

According to Cleveland.com, the Cavs have had several inquiries about the pick already, but the future of the Brooklyn selection is still very much up in the air:

"As owners of Brooklyn’s No. 1 pick, which could be a top-five pick in next year’s draft, Cleveland has fielded numerous calls already about a potential trade," the report reads. "It could be a part of a major trade package for the Cavs later this year, or, conceivably, the Cavs could make that pick next June."

Even if the Cavs could swing the Brooklyn pick into a deal for Cousins, FearTheSword.com writer Brad Ward doesn't think Cleveland should pull the trigger:

"However, the addition of the super-talented Cousins would be a mistake for a number of reasons," writes. "A draft pick that could land an elite young talent and allow the team to control that player for multiple years, should be valued at higher level. The Cavs need to demand a better return than just a single season of Cousins. In this situation, waiting to see how things shake-out across the league may allow the pick to garner more value, while improving the Cavs view of what options lie ahead."

Whatever ends up happening in Cleveland this year, fans and players from across the country will be keeping a close eye on the Cavaliers.