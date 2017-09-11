Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Boxing

mcgregor punch.

Floyd Mayweather: Why Conor McGregor landed more punches on me than Manny Pacquiao

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

People who know their boxing didn’t give Conor McGregor a hope in hell's chance against Floyd Mayweather.

The Irishman convinced others that he had a genuine chance of beating the boxing legend back on August 26 thanks to his charismatic trash-talk and UFC superstar status. Reports that he’d enjoyed success against Paulie Malignaggi in sparring also brought his odds to beat Mayweather down to 4/1 before the bout.

But the purists knew that Mayweather, barring one of the biggest upsets of all time, had a reasonably comfortable night’s work in front of him - even though he was now 40 and hadn’t fought competitively since defeating Andre Berto two years earlier.

Article continues below

Mayweather, victorious in all 49 of his fights before going head-to-head against McGregor, was taking on a guy who’d never boxed professionally before.

There was only ever going to be one outcome, boxers (active and retired) and boxing pundits argued - and McGregor was unable to prove them wrong.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Bengals fans give brutal treatment to Andy Dalton after Ravens loss

Watch: Bengals fans give brutal treatment to Andy Dalton after Ravens loss

Watch: Eagles' Ronald Darby picks up gruesome injury - but has surprising return timetable [Rapoport]

Watch: Eagles' Ronald Darby picks up gruesome injury - but has surprising return timetable [Rapoport]

AJ Styles reveals what he had to change when he signed with WWE

AJ Styles reveals what he had to change when he signed with WWE

Reason WWE is booking Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon for HIAC main event revealed [Sportskeeda]

Reason WWE is booking Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon for HIAC main event revealed [Sportskeeda]

The shock footballer who was the best rated player on FIFA 07

The shock footballer who was the best rated player on FIFA 07

Jose Mourinho reveals why it’s hard for English clubs to win Champions League

Jose Mourinho reveals why it’s hard for English clubs to win Champions League

McGregor landed more shots on Mayweather than Pacquiao

The Irishman did, however, manage to give a good account of himself inside the ring.

And one of the most impressive stats that did the rounds on social media shortly after his defeat revealed that he’d landed more punches on the undefeated American than Manny Pacquiao.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor

Per the Independent, McGregor landed 111 of the 430 punches he threw at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas - giving him a percentage of 26.

Pacquiao, on the other hand, landed just 81 of the 429 shots (19 per cent) he threw at the same opponent back in May 2015.

Impressive, right?

Mayweather: Why McGregor landed more punches on me

Well, Mayweather was asked about the stat in an interview over the weekend - uploaded to YouTube by FightHype.com - and he explained why he thinks McGregor has more success against him than Pacquiao in this department.

“That's because I wasn't counter-punching and boxing,” Mayweather responded when asked about McGregor outlanding Pacquiao, Miguel Cotto, and Shane Mosley, per MMA Fighting.com. “The reason why he probably landed a higher percentage or landed more shots than those guys was because I was coming straight ahead, I was barely moving, knocking his shots down a little bit and just breaking him down.

p1bpoi6haub9g1kkc13da181ntt9.jpg

“That was the game plan, let him shoot everything. I know he was gonna shoot shots from awkward positions but the game plan was to dig into the body with good shots, hit him with left hooks, hit him with straight right hands and keep walking towards him, keep pressing him and pushing him back.

“I could have just stayed on the outside, out-boxed him and counter-punched him, and probably still stop him down the stretch but that’s not what I wanted to do. I wanted to press and push him.”

So, basically, Mayweather could have prevented McGregor landing as many shots on him if he really wanted to.

It seems he wasn’t overly concerned by the power in McGregor’s shots.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor

Mayweather: It's not how you start, it's how you finish

Asked to name the point at which he figured out McGregor’s game plan, Mayweather added: “My thing is this, it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish. He can come out fast hands, use his range, using different angles, and after the first four or five rounds, he wasn’t the same fighter anymore…

p1bpoi6qdgb114f3k9q6301sqeb.jpg

"I told you guys I was going to go straight ahead and I know going straight ahead I was gonna take some contact, I was gonna get hit with some shots, but I wanted to give the fans and everybody around the world an exciting fight and I feel that’s what we did.”

Video: Mayweather's interview

You can watch Mayweather’s interview here…

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Boxing
Muhammad Ali
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao

Trending Stories

Watch: Bengals fans give brutal treatment to Andy Dalton after Ravens loss

Watch: Bengals fans give brutal treatment to Andy Dalton after Ravens loss

AJ Styles reveals what he had to change when he signed with WWE

AJ Styles reveals what he had to change when he signed with WWE

The shock footballer who was the best rated player on FIFA 07

The shock footballer who was the best rated player on FIFA 07

Jose Mourinho reveals why it’s hard for English clubs to win Champions League

Jose Mourinho reveals why it’s hard for English clubs to win Champions League

Graphic photo emerges revealing true extent of Ederson's facial injuries

Graphic photo emerges revealing true extent of Ederson's facial injuries

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again