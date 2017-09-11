Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Tennis

Nadal closes in on Federer's record of 19 grand slam titles, closing the gap to only 3 titles behind now following US Open glory.

Rafael Nadal discusses his career revival following US Open victory

The Spanish tennis superstar Rafael Nadal defeated South Africa's Kevin Anderson 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 to seal his 16th Grand Slam title, moving just three behind Roger Federer's record of 19.

Following an injury-hit 2016 campaign, Nadal looked for a much more productive year in 2017, which eventually saw him claim two Grand Slam titles after previously winning the French Open in June.

Nadal claimed that his resurgence to the top of world tennis is due to his intense passion and love for the sport that has not diminished despite his long career as a professional.

Talking about his love for the game to BBC Sport, Nadal said: "I wake up every morning with the passion to go on court and to try to improve things.

"I still want to compete and still feel the nerves every time that I go on court. While that keeps happening, I will be here.

"When some day arrives that I don't feel the nerves or that extra passion for the game that I feel, it will be the day to say, 'OK, I do another thing.'

"I am 31, I'm not 25, but I still have the passion and the love for the game."

If not for the extreme passion he has for the game, Nadal's career would likely be over as he would have no more drive to play the sport. He is thankful for his health allowing him to continue competing by doing what he loves. 

"I just can say thanks to life for that opportunity," said Nadal.

"Probably that's why I still have chances to compete in this sport and to do it well. That's all."

With a driven passion and close record to break, Nadal distanced himself from the speculation regarding him eventually overtaking Federer's 19 Grand Slam titles and focused on the present.

"I really never thought much about that," said the Spaniard. "I just do my way. He does his way. Let's see when we finish.

"Three is a big difference. I really don't think much about these kind of things.

"I'm very happy with all the things that are happening to me, to win this title again. I have this trophy with me."

In the years to come, it is to be seen if the passion Nadal has for the game is enough to seal his spot at the top for most Grand Slam titles of all time.

Topics:
Maria Sharapova
Novak Djokovic
US Open Tennis
Andy Murray
Tennis
Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer

