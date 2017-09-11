Kubrat Pulev isn't used to having many big fights in his career.

Despite being 36 years old and near the end of his professional career, Pulev has only really had one big fight, and that came against Wladimir Klitschko back in 2014.

The fight against the Ukrainian was the only loss of his career, but it was also his only big-time fight, unless you count Dereck Chisora as a big name.

So it should come as no surprise that the Bulgarian is in unknown territory ahead of his fight with Anthony Joshua, the biggest name in the heavyweight game today.

During a pre-fight press conference with his opponent, Pulev made an usual remark suggesting that going up against the 6'6" Joshua will be terrifying.

When asked for a prediction for the fight, Pulev responded with: “I feel great, but I know the fight will be terrifying, but I feel energised and ready.”

The Bulgarian boxer's strange remark should not serve him well in the media or in the fight overall as Joshua now senses fear in Pulev.

The pair square off on October 28, a date that Joshua cannot wait for as it begins his IBF title defense after winning the belt against Klitschko back in April.

Joshua looks to add to his undefeated record by claiming his 20th victory, with all 19 so far being wins by KO.

Pulev expressing his fear should only help Joshua's case to go 20 bouts undefeated, as he now has added confidence after seeing that Pulev is not entirely optimistic.

The 36-year-old Pulev heads into this fight with only one loss to his name after Klitschko defeated him in November of 2014, but this is the next level for him now.

Both parties of storied and seasoned fighters which has little discrepancy to decipher who has the age, however, Pulev's pre-fight press conference will likely see Joshua as the top candidate for favorite to win.

