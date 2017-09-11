The shock footballer who was the best rated player on FIFA 07

FIFA 18 is just weeks from hitting the shelves and excitement amongst gamers is building following the release of the top 100 player ratings.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have kept the top two spots to themselves for the last seven editions and they are sure to remain at the top on FIFA 18.

They've won nine Ballon d'Or's between them and are undoubtedly the two greatest players of their generation, if not the history of the game.

Article continues below

Portugal's record goalscorer is expected to retain his position as the best player on FIFA when they announce the top 10 ratings for FIFA 18.

There was a time before Messi and Ronaldo, though, and the top spots were up for grabs back then.

Article continues below

Looking back at FIFA 07 - which was the first edition released on Playstation 3 - fans may be surprised to see who secured top spot in the player ratings.

The top 10 included a couple of Lyon players, which many young football fans have possibly never heard of.

Goalkeeper Gregory Coupet was capped 34 times by France and was placed at number 4 in FIFA's best players in the game.

Brazilian defender Cris won four successive league titles at Lyon and was also a surprise inclusion in the FIFA 07 top 10 ratings.

Best player on FIFA 07

The biggest shock in the top 10 player ratings was definitely found at number one.

Manchester United's 20-year-old striker Wayne Rooney was handed a 92 rating and placed above Gianluigi Buffon and Ronaldinho.

Thierry Henry, who bagged 27 Premier League goals at Arsenal in 05/06, was 7th in the list despite Rooney's return of only 16 Premier League goals in the same season.

The game came out soon after Rooney's underwhelming 2006 World Cup which ended in disgrace after being sent off in the quarter-final for stamping on Ricardo Carvalho.

Now at Everton, has the 31-year-old Rooney ever been considered the best player in the world? We would suggest not.

Below is the top 10 players on FIFA 07.

In the 2007 Ballon d'Or Rooney finished 25th with only four points, whilst Kaka won the coveted award with 444 points.

Rooney has since become Manchester United and England's record goalscorer but few would argue that he has ever been the best player on the planet.

He returned to boyhood club Everton over the summer and netted in each of their opening two Premier League fixtures.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms