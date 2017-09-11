Stephen Curry is creating a legacy for himself as one of the best shooters and point guards in NBA history.

His rise over the last four years has been exponential and he has arguably become the face of the league across the globe.

With his unlimited range and ability to dominate games despite his slight frame, young fans see Curry as a star they can relate to as he's proved you don't need to be the biggest or most athletic to forge a successful career in basketball.

Players like LeBron James or Kobe Bryant may only come around once in a lifetime, but Steph is inspiring a generation that will look to emulate him and adopt his style.

Of course, shooting the ball like the four-time All-Star cannot easily be replicated as he will likely go down as the best shooter of all time.

But the 29-year-old has definitely played a huge role in the league's obsession with the three-point shot and the game being played almost exclusively on the perimeter.

We may never see another Steph Curry, so we should enjoy him while he is still in the prime of his career and wowing us with his outrageous shots from deep.

In his eight years in the league, the Dubs star has won two championships and two MVP awards and he recently provided an indication of when he plans to end his career.

“When I came in the league, that’s the only thing I did say – I want to play 16 years just because my Dad did,” Curry told the Charlotte Observer. “I’ve always had an appreciation of what that meant. But now — having done eight years and understanding the work that it takes and whatnot — playing eight more years somewhere near the level I’m playing now would be solid.”

That would take the sharpshooter to the age of 37 which would be some achievement since he had to overcome serious ankle injuries in the early part of his career.

It'll be difficult to see the All-NBA guard still perform at an elite level for another eight years, but he's unlikely to lose his deadly stroke even into his 30s which should give him a good chance to achieve his goal.

For now, however, Curry is determined to continue winning and isn't prepared to let up despite securing a second title in three years.

“I never want to put limitations on myself, saying I want two or three or four more,” Curry said. “I don’t know what is possible. All I’m saying is I’m just going for more, across the board. I’m going to put the time and work in it."