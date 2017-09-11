When Zlatan Ibrahimovic picked up a serious knee injury against Anderlecht in the Europa League, people initially feared we had seen the last of the enigmatic striker on English shores.

The legendary Swede lighted up the Premier League during the 2016/17 season, scoring 28 goals in all competitions for Manchester United.

He had his doubters ahead of the biggest examination of his career but within a short space of time, the sceptics were all proven conclusively incorrect.

The initial diagnosis was that Zlatan would be out until at least 2018 due to the severity of the injury.

But, the striker doesn't seem to have the same body as normal humans and he has already recovered at a hugely positive pace.

United were so convinced by his progress that they finally agreed to re-sign him on a one-year deal after releasing him back in June.

Zlatan could be fit as early as the Red Devils' Champions League clash with CSKA Moscow on December 5 and the striker, who was speaking at a Volvo event in his homeland, has issued a warning to his opponents about his return.

ZLATAN ISSUES WARNING

"The knee is almost there," said Ibrahimovic, per Mirror. "I want everybody to have patience, and when I come back, the world will know."

Given his proven pedigree already in both the Premier League and Champions League, it is likely "the world will know" when the 35-year-old is back doing what he does best.

Mourinho has included him in United's 25-man Champions League squad, with the Swede expected to share striking duties with £75m arrival Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian has hit the ground running since his move to Old Trafford, scoring four times in his opening four Premier League games.

It is unlikely that he and Ibrahimovic will operate as a striking partnership, particularly given the impressive form of Marcus Rashford already this campaign.

United welcome Basel to Old Trafford in their Champions League bow on Tuesday evening and then they face a tough Premier League test on Super Sunday as Everton make the short trip to Manchester.

