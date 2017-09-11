Anthony Joshua is gearing up for one of the biggest fights of his life next month as he defends his WBA heavyweight title against Kubrat Pulev in Cardiff.

After securing his super heavyweight status with a legendary 11-round victory over Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley earlier this year, he will look to retain his belt against a Pulev hungry for success, following a failed shot at the same title against Klitschko three years ago.

Joshua has risen fast since turning professional four years ago, achieving an IBF title before his super heavyweight success, and showed admiration for Pulev's amateur background.

"Pulev had 300 amateur fights. He's had near enough 30 professional fights and he lost one to the former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko.

"He's talented, he built himself up to world championship level. He got knocked down, he stayed active, he's had wins since then - that was his only defeat and now he comes to face me."

The 27-year-old seems quietly confident, highlighting that Pulev's sole defeat came against Klitschko, the fighter Joshua himself turned over at Wembley for his title.

And, it appears despite some level of mutual respect between the fighters, there will be little love lost in a bitterly-competitively affair, with Joshua issuing a chilling declaration.

"He wants what I have and I just want his soul."

And, despite Pulev's deep-rooted determination to secure the title, Joshua's refusal to surrender his crown has been made clear by the Brit himself.

"I didn't want to give up any of these belts. I worked very hard to be in this position, so here we are October 28.

"I'm standing in the centre circle where the ring will be and I want to go out there and show some finesse and some skill, but if I have to go to war and go to the trenches, let's go."

The former Olympic gold medalist has already revealed that he would have welcomed a rematch if Klitschko had not chosen to retire after their bout at Wembley Stadium.

And, Joshua certainly seems dead set on retaining his title based on his fierce pre-fight talk.

It seems Kubrat Pulev will be facing a monumental challenege to avoid a second consecutive defeat in challenging a title-holder.

